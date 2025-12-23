Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Flashes Bullish Signal, XRP Sees 34% Jump in Weekly Inflows, Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 20% — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Shiba Inu Open Interest jumps nearly 8%

SHIB flashes crucial bullish signal in the derivatives market as traders reveal positioning ahead of 2026.

Open interest spike. Shiba Inu open interest reached $75.76 million in the last 24 hours, equivalent to 10,346,899,754,165 SHIB, marking a nearly 8% increase.

According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu open interest reached $75.76 million in the last 24 hours, which translates to 10,346,899,754,165 SHIB. This represents a nearly 8% increase. Whereas Shiba Inu open interest has declined in prior days, the current increase marks a significant shift.

Into 2026. Rising open interest often reflects stronger trader conviction, especially as participants reposition heading into year-end and early 2026.

Rising open interest remains significant in a number of ways; it might suggest improving liquidity as new positions are opened, with conviction and participation returning to the markets once again.

This may not be far-fetched, as traders adjust positioning at the year's end heading into 2026. According to a recent report by 10x Research, while year-end liquidity still remains subdued across crypto markets, the implications might go well beyond quiet holiday trading.

Futures positioning, ETF flows and options markets are sending a coordinated signal about how traders are de-risking into year's end.

XRP defies broader crypto outflows as funds exit Bitcoin and Ethereum

XRP just became the only big winner in CoinShares' flows this week, with $62.9 million in.

Against the backdrop. XRP recorded $62.9 million in inflows, up 34% from the prior week’s $46.9 million and the strongest positive figure among tracked assets

Fresh CoinShares' data for the week available shows digital-asset investment products losing $952 million, with Bitcoin taking $460 million of that hit, and Ethereum led the exits with $555.1 million, a pattern CoinShares ties to Clarity Act delays and the return of "whale selling" anxiety.

Inside that red week, XRP pulled in $62.9 million. That is a 34% jump from the prior week’s $46.9 million and the largest positive figure on the table, ahead of Solana’s $48.5 million. Month-to-date, XRP is sitting at $354.6 million of inflows, with $3.244 billion year-to-date and about $2.946 billion in assets under management.

Outperforming. U.S. spot XRP ETF data as of Dec. 19 shows $13.21 million in daily net inflows, lifting cumulative net inflows to $1.07 billion.

U.S. spot ETF figures, as of Friday, tell a similar story in a different wrapper: total XRP spot ETFs logged $13.21 million in daily net inflow on Dec. 19, pushing cumulative net inflow to $1.07 billion, with total net assets at $1.21 billion and $58.90 million traded on the day. On the weekly view, Dec. 19 shows $82.04 million of net inflow, with $213.86 million in value traded.

Midnight (NIGHT) extends rally as privacy hype accelerates

Midnight protocol from Cardano is shining with a high price and trading volume as investors refocus on privacy tokens.

Bull run. Cardano’s Midnight (NIGHT) has continued its bullish run, surging by 20%.

Cardano’s Midnight (NIGHT) has continued its bullish run, surging by 20% as privacy hype mounts in the broader blockchain world. The privacy protocol is outpacing the broader crypto market, whose growth stands at just 0.98%.

CoinMarketCap data shows that Midnight has even flipped its own seven-day rally and breached the $0.10 resistance to show massive potential. As of press time, Midnight is changing hands at $0.1054, which represents a 20.15% increase within this time frame.

60% surge. Over the weekend, Midnight’s volume surged more than 60% to above $3.5 billion.

Earlier, NIGHT soared to $0.1189, showing that the token has the potential for more upside as privacy hype continues to gain traction. The asset’s trading volume is also up by 81.94% to $8.98 billion, signaling significant engagement from holders and investors alike.

Over the weekend, Midnight’s volume soared by over 60% to more than $3.5 billion. That volume spike pushed the price from $0.063 to $0.07. The sustained interest has now paid off, with the token reclaiming the $0.10 range.