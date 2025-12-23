Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Flashes Bullish Signal, XRP Sees 34% Jump in Weekly Inflows, Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 20% — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 23/12/2025 - 16:54
    Crypto market today: SHIB Open Interest jumps nearly 8%; XRP recorded $62.9 million in inflows; Midnight extends rally..
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Flashes Bullish Signal, XRP Sees 34% Jump in Weekly Inflows, Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 20% — Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via trello.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu Open Interest jumps nearly 8% 

    SHIB flashes crucial bullish signal in the derivatives market as traders reveal positioning ahead of 2026.

    • Open interest spike. Shiba Inu open interest reached $75.76 million in the last 24 hours, equivalent to 10,346,899,754,165 SHIB, marking a nearly 8% increase.

    According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu open interest reached $75.76 million in the last 24 hours, which translates to 10,346,899,754,165 SHIB. This represents a nearly 8% increase. Whereas Shiba Inu open interest has declined in prior days, the current increase marks a significant shift.

    • Into 2026. Rising open interest often reflects stronger trader conviction, especially as participants reposition heading into year-end and early 2026.

    Rising open interest remains significant in a number of ways; it might suggest improving liquidity as new positions are opened, with conviction and participation returning to the markets once again.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Flashes Bullish Signal, XRP Sees 34% Jump in Weekly Inflows, Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 20% — Crypto News Digest
    XRP Sees Sudden $0 During a $2,279 Million Liquidation Tsunami
    Morning Crypto Report: -80% for Bitcoin Is Real: Legendary Trader, XRP Re-Flips 'New Cardano,' Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Verge of 'Black Friday'
    VanEck: Bitcoin Miner Capitulation May Signal Bottom

    This may not be far-fetched, as traders adjust positioning at the year's end heading into 2026. According to a recent report by 10x Research, while year-end liquidity still remains subdued across crypto markets, the implications might go well beyond quiet holiday trading.

    Advertisement

    Futures positioning, ETF flows and options markets are sending a coordinated signal about how traders are de-risking into year's end. 

    XRP defies broader crypto outflows as funds exit Bitcoin and Ethereum

    XRP just became the only big winner in CoinShares' flows this week, with $62.9 million in.

    • Against the backdrop. XRP recorded $62.9 million in inflows, up 34% from the prior week’s $46.9 million and the strongest positive figure among tracked assets

    Fresh CoinShares' data for the week available shows digital-asset investment products losing $952 million, with Bitcoin taking $460 million of that hit, and Ethereum led the exits with $555.1 million, a pattern CoinShares ties to Clarity Act delays and the return of "whale selling" anxiety.

    Advertisement

    Inside that red week, XRP pulled in $62.9 million. That is a 34% jump from the prior week’s $46.9 million and the largest positive figure on the table, ahead of Solana’s $48.5 million. Month-to-date, XRP is sitting at $354.6 million of inflows, with $3.244 billion year-to-date and about $2.946 billion in assets under management.

    • Outperforming. U.S. spot XRP ETF data as of Dec. 19 shows $13.21 million in daily net inflows, lifting cumulative net inflows to $1.07 billion.

    U.S. spot ETF figures, as of Friday, tell a similar story in a different wrapper: total XRP spot ETFs logged $13.21 million in daily net inflow on Dec. 19, pushing cumulative net inflow to $1.07 billion, with total net assets at $1.21 billion and $58.90 million traded on the day. On the weekly view, Dec. 19 shows $82.04 million of net inflow, with $213.86 million in value traded.

    Midnight (NIGHT) extends rally as privacy hype accelerates

    Midnight protocol from Cardano is shining with a high price and trading volume as investors refocus on privacy tokens.

    • Bull run. Cardano’s Midnight (NIGHT) has continued its bullish run, surging by 20%.

    Cardano’s Midnight (NIGHT) has continued its bullish run, surging by 20% as privacy hype mounts in the broader blockchain world. The privacy protocol is outpacing the broader crypto market, whose growth stands at just 0.98%.

    CoinMarketCap data shows that Midnight has even flipped its own seven-day rally and breached the $0.10 resistance to show massive potential. As of press time, Midnight is changing hands at $0.1054, which represents a 20.15% increase within this time frame.

    • 60% surge. Over the weekend, Midnight’s volume surged more than 60% to above $3.5 billion.

    Earlier, NIGHT soared to $0.1189, showing that the token has the potential for more upside as privacy hype continues to gain traction. The asset’s trading volume is also up by 81.94% to $8.98 billion, signaling significant engagement from holders and investors alike.

    Over the weekend, Midnight’s volume soared by over 60% to more than $3.5 billion. That volume spike pushed the price from $0.063 to $0.07. The sustained interest has now paid off, with the token reclaiming the $0.10 range.

    #Shiba Inu #XRP #Cardano Midnight
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 16:50
    69% of All Binance Top Traders Are Long Cardano Amid $1.25 Billion Success of "New ADA"
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 16:21
    Solana Death Cross Emerges Despite 10% Volume Surge
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 16:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Flashes Bullish Signal, XRP Sees 34% Jump in Weekly Inflows, Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 20% — Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 16:50
    69% of All Binance Top Traders Are Long Cardano Amid $1.25 Billion Success of "New ADA"
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 16:21
    Solana Death Cross Emerges Despite 10% Volume Surge
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD