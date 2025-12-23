Morning Crypto Report: -80% for Bitcoin Is Real: Legendary Trader, XRP Re-Flips 'New Cardano,' Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Verge of 'Black Friday'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin still sets the tone, sitting at $87,481, while alts split between old liquidity and new listing heat. Into the rest of Tuesday, majors look range-bound unless BTC can press back to the $91,488 weekly reference, with volume remaining the main scoreboard — NIGHT remains a launch-week trade, XRP remains the liquid rail and SHIB remains pinned to a liquidation-era floor.

Legendary trader Peter Brandt repeats that prior cycles delivered at least 80% for Bitcoin declines but says the next bull market high is to occur in September 2029.

XRP leads NIGHT on turnover again: $2.54 billion volume versus $1.66 billion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) nears “Black Friday” marker at $0.00000678, a 5.44% drop if hit.

Legendary trader Peter Brandt reveals next bull market high for Bitcoin

Peter Brandt, a trading veteran with 50 years of experience, focused on one uncomfortable statistic: Bitcoin’s long bull phases have repeatedly been followed by drawdowns that cut at least 80% off the top. He ties that pattern to five parabolic advances on a log scale across Bitcoin’s 15-year history but adds that the current cycle is “not done yet.”

The weekly TradingView snapshot attached here shows BTC at $88,398.9. If you apply Brandt’s “-80%” reminder to that level, it makes $17,680 per Bitcoin a real target.

There has never been anything like Bitcoin, and may not ever be anything like it again

Interestingly, though, Brandt also sets a timeline for what he projected as the next bull market high that may occur in September 2029. That reframes Tuesday’s mood as a cycle discussion, which many already called "dead."

The bottom line is that short-term weakness can coexist with a long-term bullish map, but leverage tends to get punished first when the market chooses to reset.

XRP restores its volume dominance over "new Cardano"

Midnight (NIGHT), tied to Cardano’s new privacy chain, is still printing launch-week numbers: $1.33 billion market cap and $1.66 billion in 24-hour trading volume, according to CoinMarketCap. The ratio is the point — 123% volume to market cap — showing activity that is bigger than the valuation.

That is also why NIGHT could briefly compete with majors by turnover and even push into the top group by volume during its initial burst. Even after a -18.68% 24-hour move, NIGHT remains a top-nine volume asset on the table, despite being far lower by size.

XRP is where the rotation landed, as it prints $1.88 with $2.54 billion in 24-hour volume and a $114.39 billion market cap, putting it back ahead of NIGHT on daily turnover while staying in a different league by valuation.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) may find bottom at "Black Friday" level

Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) keeps finding bottoms and then printing another lower one. The TradingView chart shows SHIB at $0.00000717 after a session range between $0.00000728 and $0.00000711, with the bigger structure trending lower since November.

The main reference is the Oct. 10 low, nicknamed “Black Friday” after a day of $40 billion in crypto liquidations. Those liquidation extremes often leave behind levels that act like magnets later because that is where forced selling ended and long liquidity is stacked.

On the Shiba Inu coin chart, that area is marked at $0.00000678. From the current $0.00000717 print, the distance is 5.44%. If SHIB tags that zone and holds it, it becomes the first obvious base candidate in weeks. If it loses it, the next visible handle on the chart is $0.0000065, extending the downtrend.

Crypto market outlook

If you are stepping into crypto this Tuesday, the big picture is simple. Bitcoin is camped in the mid-$80,000s, XRP is back in the driver’s seat for fast rotations after NIGHT’s launch-week fireworks cooled and SHIB is still drifting to the liquidation-era low marked on the chart.

Bitcoin (BTC): Near $87,500. Upside target $91,500 first, then $93,900. If it rolls over, watch $85,000, then $80,000.

XRP: Around $1.88. The make-or-break level is $2. If it stays under, $1.80 is the next checkpoint, then $1.70.

Midnight (NIGHT): Around $0.08 and still trading like a fresh launch. Active band $0.078-$0.104. Strength shows above $0.09, then $0.104. Weakness starts under $0.078, with $0.07 next.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): At $0.00000717, sliding toward $0.00000678. If that gives way, $0.0000065 is next. For a bounce to matter, it needs $0.0000075, then $0.000008, with $0.00001 as the bigger hurdle.