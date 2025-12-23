Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Morning Crypto Report: -80% for Bitcoin Is Real: Legendary Trader, XRP Re-Flips 'New Cardano,' Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Verge of 'Black Friday'

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 23/12/2025 - 11:28
    Tuesday opens with Brandt saying Bitcoin's -80% crashes are part of the deal, XRP takes volume back from Cardano's new privacy token and SHIB slides toward its Black Friday floor.
    Advertisement
    Morning Crypto Report: -80% for Bitcoin Is Real: Legendary Trader, XRP Re-Flips 'New Cardano,' Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Verge of 'Black Friday'
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin still sets the tone, sitting at $87,481, while alts split between old liquidity and new listing heat. Into the rest of Tuesday, majors look range-bound unless BTC can press back to the $91,488 weekly reference, with volume remaining the main scoreboard — NIGHT remains a launch-week trade, XRP remains the liquid rail and SHIB remains pinned to a liquidation-era floor.

    TL;DR

    • Legendary trader Peter Brandt repeats that prior cycles delivered at least 80% for Bitcoin declines but says the next bull market high is to occur in September 2029.
    • XRP leads NIGHT on turnover again: $2.54 billion volume versus $1.66 billion.
    • Shiba Inu (SHIB) nears “Black Friday” marker at $0.00000678, a 5.44% drop if hit.

    Legendary trader Peter Brandt reveals next bull market high for Bitcoin

    Peter Brandt, a trading veteran with 50 years of experience, focused on one uncomfortable statistic: Bitcoin’s long bull phases have repeatedly been followed by drawdowns that cut at least 80% off the top. He ties that pattern to five parabolic advances on a log scale across Bitcoin’s 15-year history but adds that the current cycle is “not done yet.”

    The weekly TradingView snapshot attached here shows BTC at $88,398.9. If you apply Brandt’s “-80%” reminder to that level, it makes $17,680 per Bitcoin a real target.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: -80% for Bitcoin Is Real: Legendary Trader, XRP Re-Flips 'New Cardano,' Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Verge of 'Black Friday'
    VanEck: Bitcoin Miner Capitulation May Signal Bottom
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Squeezed on Verge of Explosion, XRP's Attempt to End Bearish Dominance, Will Bitcoin Break Through $90,000 in Third Attempt?
    Leading ETH Treasury Firm Reaches Tremendous Milestone

    Interestingly, though, Brandt also sets a timeline for what he projected as the next bull market high that may occur in September 2029. That reframes Tuesday’s mood as a cycle discussion, which many already called "dead." 

    Advertisement

    The bottom line is that short-term weakness can coexist with a long-term bullish map, but leverage tends to get punished first when the market chooses to reset.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/22/2025 - 18:34
    Shiba Inu Sell Wall Stalls Price Rally, Ripple’s Stablecoin Cuts Token Supply, Cardano Founder Takes Jab at XRP and SOL — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin

    Advertisement

    XRP restores its volume dominance over "new Cardano"

    Midnight (NIGHT), tied to Cardano’s new privacy chain, is still printing launch-week numbers: $1.33 billion market cap and $1.66 billion in 24-hour trading volume, according to CoinMarketCap. The ratio is the point — 123% volume to market cap — showing activity that is bigger than the valuation.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    That is also why NIGHT could briefly compete with majors by turnover and even push into the top group by volume during its initial burst. Even after a -18.68% 24-hour move, NIGHT remains a top-nine volume asset on the table, despite being far lower by size.

    XRP is where the rotation landed, as it prints $1.88 with $2.54 billion in 24-hour volume and a $114.39 billion market cap, putting it back ahead of NIGHT on daily turnover while staying in a different league by valuation.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) may find bottom at "Black Friday" level

    Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) keeps finding bottoms and then printing another lower one. The TradingView chart shows SHIB at $0.00000717 after a session range between $0.00000728 and $0.00000711, with the bigger structure trending lower since November.

    The main reference is the Oct. 10 low, nicknamed “Black Friday” after a day of $40 billion in crypto liquidations. Those liquidation extremes often leave behind levels that act like magnets later because that is where forced selling ended and long liquidity is stacked.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    On the Shiba Inu coin chart, that area is marked at $0.00000678. From the current $0.00000717 print, the distance is 5.44%. If SHIB tags that zone and holds it, it becomes the first obvious base candidate in weeks. If it loses it, the next visible handle on the chart is $0.0000065, extending the downtrend.

    Crypto market outlook

    If you are stepping into crypto this Tuesday, the big picture is simple. Bitcoin is camped in the mid-$80,000s, XRP is back in the driver’s seat for fast rotations after NIGHT’s launch-week fireworks cooled and SHIB is still drifting to the liquidation-era low marked on the chart.

    Bitcoin (BTC): Near $87,500. Upside target $91,500 first, then $93,900. If it rolls over, watch $85,000, then $80,000.

    XRP: Around $1.88. The make-or-break level is $2. If it stays under, $1.80 is the next checkpoint, then $1.70.

    Midnight (NIGHT): Around $0.08 and still trading like a fresh launch. Active band $0.078-$0.104. Strength shows above $0.09, then $0.104. Weakness starts under $0.078, with $0.07 next.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): At $0.00000717, sliding toward $0.00000678. If that gives way, $0.0000065 is next. For a bounce to matter, it needs $0.0000075, then $0.000008, with $0.00001 as the bigger hurdle.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/23/2025 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Squeezed on Verge of Explosion, XRP's Attempt to End Bearish Dominance, Will Bitcoin Break Through $90,000 in Third Attempt?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    #Bitcoin #XRP #Cardano Midnight #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Bitcoin News #XRP News #Cardano News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 11:13
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Crashes Overnight as SHIB Price Reverses Gain
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 9:57
    Key Functionality for Cardano and Midnight Introduced by Developers
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 11:28
    Morning Crypto Report: -80% for Bitcoin Is Real: Legendary Trader, XRP Re-Flips 'New Cardano,' Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Verge of 'Black Friday'
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 11:13
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Crashes Overnight as SHIB Price Reverses Gain
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 9:57
    Key Functionality for Cardano and Midnight Introduced by Developers
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD