    2nd Biggest XRP Ledger Implosion in 365 Days: Why Is It Important?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 3/12/2025 - 10:45
    XRP's large liquidity surge on the market could be the long-awaited sign for investors that will mark the beginning of the market recovery.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The latest XRP Ledger data shows a payment-volume spike that stands out even in a volatile year. On Dec. 2, the XRPL processed roughly 2.23 billion XRP in payments, marking the second-biggest single-day payment-volume spike of the last 365 days. A network that normally oscillates at much lower throughput does not usually see such a structural anomaly.

    Does this matter for price? 

    On-chain, the surge signals that large holders of institutional pipelines or automated liquidity rails are actively cycling significant capital. Regardless of the direction of the market, the XRPL is used for settlement arbitrage and liquidity routing, so it does not always imply bullish accumulation. However, spikes of this size typically precede more significant price movements and are associated with times of increased repositioning. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    As for the chart, XRP is still sitting deep inside a well-defined descending channel, with the 50 EMA, 100 EMA and 200 EMA all stacked bearish above the price. Following the most recent attempt at a bounce, sellers intervened once more, and the market was unable to recover the channel midline. Nothing has changed structurally; momentum is weak, and the trend is downward.

    Payment volume rockets

    The problem is that, in the past, the XRPL's biggest increases in payment volume have typically happened either before periods of extreme volatility or at trend exhaustion points. The problem is determining which scenario applies today. No breakout, no higher low and no recovery of important EMAs indicate a bullish price confirmation as of yet. Thus, betting on the spike alone is guesswork.

