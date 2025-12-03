2nd Biggest XRP Ledger Implosion in 365 Days: Why Is It Important?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The latest XRP Ledger data shows a payment-volume spike that stands out even in a volatile year. On Dec. 2, the XRPL processed roughly 2.23 billion XRP in payments, marking the second-biggest single-day payment-volume spike of the last 365 days. A network that normally oscillates at much lower throughput does not usually see such a structural anomaly.

Does this matter for price?

On-chain, the surge signals that large holders of institutional pipelines or automated liquidity rails are actively cycling significant capital. Regardless of the direction of the market, the XRPL is used for settlement arbitrage and liquidity routing, so it does not always imply bullish accumulation. However, spikes of this size typically precede more significant price movements and are associated with times of increased repositioning.

As for the chart, XRP is still sitting deep inside a well-defined descending channel, with the 50 EMA, 100 EMA and 200 EMA all stacked bearish above the price. Following the most recent attempt at a bounce, sellers intervened once more, and the market was unable to recover the channel midline. Nothing has changed structurally; momentum is weak, and the trend is downward.

Payment volume rockets

The problem is that, in the past, the XRPL's biggest increases in payment volume have typically happened either before periods of extreme volatility or at trend exhaustion points. The problem is determining which scenario applies today. No breakout, no higher low and no recovery of important EMAs indicate a bullish price confirmation as of yet. Thus, betting on the spike alone is guesswork.

Bottom line for investors: the ledger’s payment expansion is a meaningful signal because spikes this large do not happen randomly. However, the trend is still clearly bearish until the price responds either by exiting the downward channel or regaining the $2.30-$2.50 range. In other words, the on-chain strength is interesting, but the price still has to prove it matters.