Schiff Jumps on Saylor's McDonald's Pic

Advertisement

Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor has posted an AI-generated image of himself in a McDonald's uniform frying French fries, paired with the caption "Will work for Bitcoin."

The image has gone viral on X, and Peter Schiff has quipped that it represents HODLers' grim future.

This comes after Bitcoin's price drop to around $90,000 from its October all-time high of $126,000.

Advertisement

Self-depricating humor

Saylor has a recurring habit of leaning into McDonald's-themed memes during Bitcoin market downturns. He often uses AI-generated or edited images of himself in McDonald's gear.

The meme theme exploded during the 2022 crypto crash. Amid a sharp Bitcoin drop in January 2022, McDonald's official account tweeted a sarcastic "how are you doing people who run crypto twitter accounts." This sparked jokes about broke investors working there.

Advertisement

In a self-depricating fashion, Saylor responded with an edited photo of himself wearing a McDonald's cap, paired with the caption "Doin' whatever it takes to acquire more #bitcoin...".

Doin' whatever it takes to acquire more #bitcoin... pic.twitter.com/Ae3wmbCCZx — Michael Saylor (@saylor) January 24, 2022

After Bitcoin fell further (testing $32,000 support), Saylor posted a meme of himself behind the McDonald's counter, captioned "Monday morning is time to get back to work. #Bitcoin."

Monday morning is time to get back to work. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/JlufLXRT9W — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 9, 2022

Schiff: Bitcoin will never be money

Schiff continues to enjoy 2025, given that gold has vastly outperformed Bitcoin.

In his latest social media post, the loudest critic of the flagship cryptcurency confidently states that Bitcoin will never be money.

"Gold didn't fail as money, the people failed to demand that governments continue to use it as money. Prior to that gold success as money for thousands of years Bitcoin has never been money and never will be," he said.