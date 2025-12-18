Advertisement
    Samson Mow Confirms All-In Bitcoin Pivot, Dumps Bitmine Ethereum Holdings

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 18/12/2025 - 11:03
    Samson Mow has recommitted to Bitcoin as he sells his Bitmine Ethereum holdings.
    Samson Mow Confirms All-In Bitcoin Pivot, Dumps Bitmine Ethereum Holdings
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), may be experiencing price fluctuations, but investors are making firm decisions about the coin. Samson Mow, CEO of Bitcoin-focused JAN3, is one such individual who has decided to bet heavily on Bitcoin.

    Has Samson Mow lost confidence in Ethereum?

    As per his post on X, Mow stated, "I've decided to liquidate all Bitmine Ethereum holdings and pivot to a Bitcoin-only treasury strategy."

    This marks a significant shift in investment approach as he moves from a diversified portfolio to Bitcoin only.

    The decision suggests that Mow has lost confidence in the future price trajectory of Ethereum as a long-term treasury asset or believes that Bitcoin holds better rewards. Interestingly, the JAN3 CEO had previously warned that Ethereum treasury firms like Bitmine could face a major sell-off.

    The current development could put pressure on Ethereum and slow down the asset’s treasury expansion move. Notably, investors might second-guess betting on Ethereum and want to monitor developments to understand the capital rotation to Bitcoin.

    It is worth mentioning that Bitmine holds about 3.2% of Ethereum’s total supply. 

    Thus, liquidating that volume could have a huge impact on the price outlook of the leading altcoin. As of press time, Ethereum has lost 2.91% of its value in the last 24 hours and is trading at $2,839.56. 

    Mow’s switch to hold Bitcoin exclusively as its treasury reserve is similar to how Michael Saylor’s Strategy has operated since 2020. It is likely that Strategy’s approach is becoming more appealing — not only to Japanese firm Metaplanet, but to others as well. 

    Some predict that Strategy could outrank major tech companies soon.

    This also indicates that Samson Mow believes Bitcoin is a superior store-of-value asset in the cryptocurrency space. Hence, he has decided to treat BTC as digital gold and not diversify into other cryptocurrencies.

    Bitcoin’s date for possible bullish reversal

    Interestingly, Samson Mow recently urged investors discouraged by Bitcoin’s stagnation to watch out for Dec. 26, 2025. 

    He believes that the coin’s price setup could flip bullish on this date as a huge batch of December options will expire on that day. If history repeats itself, Bitcoin could soar toward the $110,000 price zone.

    Meanwhile, Mow has made a bold prediction for 2026 as concerns Bitcoin’s price outlook. He maintains that the flagship crypto coin has the potential to hit $1,000,000 in 2026.

    Bitcoin currently changes hands at $86,831.85, down 31.11% from its all-time high (ATH) of $126,198.07, which it attained in October 2025. 

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Samson Mow
