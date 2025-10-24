AdvertisementAdvert.
    Strategy Can Outrank Nvidia, Bitcoin Age Author Reveals How

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 24/10/2025 - 12:26
    Adam Livingston predicts that "Strategy will be world's most valuable company."
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Adam Livingston, author of "The Bitcoin Age," claims that Strategy Inc., led by Michael Saylor, could outperform tech giants like Nvidia. According to Livingston, Strategy could reach $2 trillion in Bitcoin value within 15 years, even without buying more, at a modest 25% annual growth rate.

    Livingston predicts Strategy will be world's most valuable firm

    Livingston predicted that Strategy could become the world's most valuable company. His prediction is based on the firm's Bitcoin-heavy investment strategy.

    The author shared a 72-second animated chart video to explain his perspective. The chart features three of the top Bitcoin treasury firms, including Strategy, Metaplanet and SmarterWeb, together with the MAG7 cash balance sheets. 

    He programmed Bitcoin appreciating at a very modest 25% CAGR, and the cash balances on the MAG7 balance sheets depreciated at 6% per year.

    The chart revealed that Strategy has surpassed the $300 billion mark in just five years of accumulating Bitcoin. Based on this, Strategy is set to reach $2 trillion in BTC in 15 years. This is assuming that the firm never buys another Bitcoin. 

    Livingston describes this growth as financial strength and greatness, which nobody can stop. 

    "Nobody will ever touch this company. They will be the most powerful company in the world. Remember in five years, 10 years, 15 years, remember to come back to me for showing you the light. This is just math. This is not bias," says Livingston.

    He emphasized in a follow-up post that Bitcoin has a CAGR of 82% over the past 10 years. He added that Michael Saylor reportedly projects a more conservative long-term CAGR of 20% over 20 years. At a 20% CAGR, the BTC value would double approximately every 3.8 years.

    The author noted that even if Bitcoin’s CAGR is reduced by 5% or 10%, the growth would still be substantial, dismissing concerns about overly optimistic assumptions.

    Strategy still committed to Bitcoin accumulation 

    For emphasis, Strategy has consistently added BTC to its balance sheets since it began the move in August 2020, treating it as a primary treasury reserve asset. This strategy bets on the long-term value appreciation of the top coin.

    Strategy announced one of its smallest BTC purchases earlier this month. The company acquired only 162 BTC, valued at about $18.8 million.

    This small acquisition, compared to previous transactions, led some community members to speculate about whether Saylor is out of cash. 

    Nevertheless, Strategy remains the largest Bitcoin corporate holder, with an enormous reserve of 640,418 BTC. This brings the firm closer to the much-coveted 650,000 BTC milestone.

    #MicroStrategy
