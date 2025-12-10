One Million Reasons to Watch Bitcoin in 2026? Samson Mow Reveals Target

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, the CEO of Bitcoin infrastructure firm Jan3, has revealed his bold prediction for the upcoming year 2026.

Mow, known for his bold $1 million BTC call, doubles down on this. In a recent tweet, Mow predicts Bitcoin reaching $1 million target in 2026.

"$1.0M in 2026," Mow wrote in a tweet. The Jan3 CEO was reacting to an analysis by Jordi Visser, who indicated that the stock market was warning of BTC's imminent rally.

SpaceX wants to IPO for $1.5T.



$1.0M Bitcoin is a low target. Advertisement December 10, 2025

According to Visser, Pure Vol ( Beta) vs. Pure Profitability (Quality) crashed as BTC fell, but a comeback is seen as the indicator has made new highs in 10 of the last 11 days while BTC attempts to gain its footing.



Highlighting the correlation of this indicator to PMIs over time, the analyst predicts "higher BTC to come."

Bitcoin rose to an all-time high of $126,198 in October this year and currently trades at $92,067.

At Bitcoin's current price, a rise to $1 million would imply a 986% increase, which makes this BTC price call a bold one.

Despite this, Mow remains bullish, saying his $1 million target for Bitcoin remains a low target, citing SpaceX's intention to IPO for $1.5 trillion.

Million-dollar Bitcoin prediction

Samson Mow is not the first person to predict Bitcoin reaching seven figures. Hal Finney, a computer scientist and the first to receive Bitcoin directly from Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, predicted years back that Bitcoin may ultimately be valued at millions of dollars per coin.

In January 2009, shortly after Bitcoin's launch, Finney predicted that the cryptocurrency could become the global-dominant payment system, estimating a price of $10 million per coin (this would be closer to $40 million at present).

Finney assumed that if Bitcoin were to become the dominant global currency or a key store of value, its total market capitalization would need to match the world’s total wealth.

In a long-term prediction for the BTC price, Adam Back expressed the viewpoint that Bitcoin will reach $10 million per coin and a $200 trillion market cap by the end of the next two halvenings by about 2032.