    RLUSD Rockets 94% in Key Metric to Flip Core Rival PYUSD

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 18/12/2025 - 15:02
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) growing with daily trading volume, showing impressive leap above PYUSD.
    RLUSD Rockets 94% in Key Metric to Flip Core Rival PYUSD
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) has soared in the last 24 hours as users actively engage the asset in transactions. Ripple USD is pushing for dominance as it registered a higher 24-hour growth outlook than its rival, PayPal USD (PYUSD), on the stablecoin market.

    Trading volume surge signals growing adoption for RLUSD

    According to CoinMarketCap data, Ripple’s USD stablecoin volume surged by 94.27% in the last 24 hours to hit $84.66 million. 

    This indicates active engagement from users within the time frame. It also suggests that demand for RLUSD is gaining traction among traders in the crypto space.

    Given the surge in volume, it also suggests that investors are transacting and taking positions despite the general crypto market stagnation. 

    Notably, there is increased demand for Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with both up in volume by 22% and 24%, respectively.

    Meanwhile, Ripple USD stablecoin’s core rival, PayPal USD, as of press time, is underperforming as its volume is up by only 18.53%. This shows that Ripple USD stablecoin is leading in terms of demand from users in the space.

    This development might be closely related to Ripple’s recent acquisition of Toronto-based stablecoin payment infrastructure company, Rail

    The acquisition move, which started in August, was finalized on Dec. 12, and this means that Rail’s 10% B2B stablecoin global market share shifts to RLUSD.

    RLUSD’s growth within one year stuns rivals 

    In order to gain dominance in the crypto space, Ripple’s Reece Merrick recently stated that the goal is to move RLUSD beyond being a Ripple-only asset. It aims to capture the banking sector and become the preferred blockchain in the space as relates to cross-border payments.

    Ripple USD stablecoin’s growth has continued to stun rivals. Launched in December 2024, RLUSD has steadily recorded increased growth and climbed into the top five with a market cap of $1.02 billion within one year.

    Interestingly, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, in March 2025, predicted that the asset would hit the top five before the end of the year.

