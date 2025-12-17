Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Nails Bold RLUSD Call

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 17/12/2025 - 20:45
    The Ripple CEO has reacted to RLUSD breaking into the top 5.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Nails Bold RLUSD Call
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is taking a "victory lap" on the X social media after nailing his bold RLUSD prediction. 

    RLUSD's stunning growth 

    During an interview, Garlinghouse boldly stated that RLUSD would be a top 5 USD stablecoin by the end of the year (EOY).

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Nails Bold RLUSD Call
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Dethrone Ethereum in 2026? Dogecoin Prints Abnormal $0 as Bears Disappear, Cardano Sees 157.6% Spike in 'New ADA' Trading
    Ripple CEO Celebrates Impressive XRP ETF Milestone
    XRP Urgent Alert Issued, Critical SHIB Price Level Revealed to Bulls, Solana Volume Rockets 40% Amid Golden Cross Setup — Crypto News Digest

    At the time of the prediction, RLUSD was a new entrant with a comparatively tiny market cap (around $170 million in early 2025). The gap between RLUSD and the top 5 (which typically require market caps in the billions, like DAI/USDS, FDUSD, or USDe) was massive.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/17/2025 - 06:14
    Ripple CEO Celebrates Impressive XRP ETF Milestone
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The general sentiment in the crypto industry was skepticism. The market was already dominated by giants like Tether (USDT) and USDC, leading many to ask, "Does the world really need another stablecoin?"

    Following its beta launch in December 2024, RLUSD started with conservative mints to test the pipes between the XRP Ledger and Ethereum. Throughout mid-2025, supply steadily increased as partners like Uphold, Bitstamp, and Keyrock integrated the token. By October 2025, the market cap had reached approximately $900 million

    Advertisement

    However, in just one year, RLUSD has secured its place as a top 5 USD stablecoin.

    Between late October and early December 2025, approximately $400 million in new RLUSD was minted. This represents a ~45% increase in total supply in under two months.

    Regulatory "gold standard"

    RLUSD has differentiated itself by aggressively pursuing high-level compliance and auditing standards to attract enterprise clients.

    A major achievement was the OCC (Office of the Comptroller of the Currency) conditional approval for Ripple’s national trust bank charter.

    This federal oversight is paired with their existing NYDFS (New York Department of Financial Services) license.

    Earlier this year, BNY (Bank of New York) was selected to custody the reserves, with Deloitte providing third-party attestations for transparency.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 19:25
    Ethereum Protocol Needs to Be Simpler, Buterin Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 16:35
    'Bitcoin Is Extremely Oversold': Tom Lee Hints at What's Next
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Fhenix Launches Fhenix402, Bringing Private Micropayments to Base’s x402 Standard
    Space Announces Public Sale of its Native Token, $SPACE
    New Seasonal Events Ongoing Now at Bitrue
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 20:45
    Ripple CEO Nails Bold RLUSD Call
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 19:25
    Ethereum Protocol Needs to Be Simpler, Buterin Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 16:35
    'Bitcoin Is Extremely Oversold': Tom Lee Hints at What's Next
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD