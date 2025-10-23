AdvertisementAdvert.
    Ripple's RLUSD Dethrones Optimism as Market Cap Tops $898 Million

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 23/10/2025 - 15:33
    RLUSD stablecoin is growing fast, with market cap at almost $900 million.
    Ripple's RLUSD Dethrones Optimism as Market Cap Tops $898 Million
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    RLUSD, the stablecoin launched by Ripple Labs in December 2024, is currently gaining momentum in the crypto rankings. RLUSD is currently ranked the 74th crypto by market cap, which places its value at more than $898 million.

    RLUSD outpaces optimism in crypto rankings

    Following its surge in market cap, RLUSD has outpaced Optimism (OP). According to CoinMarketCap data, OP currently has a market cap of $763.1 million, far less than that of RLUSD by over $100 million.

    The recent RLUSD market cap surge aligns with a slight rebound on the daily and weekly charts. Over the past 24 hours, RLUSD surged 0.02%, and 0.01% over the past week.

    Likewise, the value of OP token surged 0.06% over the previous day to $0.4306. However, the token is down 5.23% on the weekly charts. With a market cap of $763.1 million, OP is currently ranked 81st on the crypto rankings.

    For stablecoins like RLUSD, growth comes mainly from increased issuance and adoption, not price appreciation. In contrast, the market cap of OP largely depends on its price, which can drop during bearish markets.

    RLUSD 2025 milestones

    Crucially, RLUSD has seen outstanding growth this year, with some key milestones. 

    The rapid RLUSD growth through institutional adoption is largely attributed to the expansion of Ripple's payments business in 2025. This has boosted demand, and the overall stablecoin sector surpassed $300 billion.

    One key milestone recorded by RLUSD this year is its inclusion among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market ranking. This move highlights a breakout for the stablecoin, which launched less than one year ago.

    The Ripple stablecoin also secured key partnerships and debuted on top exchanges this year. 

    In September, Bybit exchange listed RLUSD on its platform, featuring such trading pairs as BTC/RLUSD, ETH/RLUSD, XRP/RLUSD and MNT/RLUSD.

    Furthermore, global auditing firm Deloitte & Touche LLP validated RLUSD’s August attestation report. This action demonstrated that the stablecoin is complying with regulations.

    Ripple President Monica Long also highlighted other positive developments. This includes a partnership between Ripple with DBS and Franklin Templeton.

    Through this partnership, DBS and Franklin Templeton aim to use RLUSD as a liquid and stable exchange for tokenized assets for trading and lending solutions.

    #RLUSD
