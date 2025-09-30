AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    First Deloitte-Backed Ripple USD (RLUSD) Attestation Goes Live

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 30/09/2025 - 16:46
    Ripple-RLUSD monthly attestation report finally validated by Deloitte
    Advertisement
    First Deloitte-Backed Ripple USD (RLUSD) Attestation Goes Live
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) reserve backing has hit a $773.6 million value. This is part of the audit report by Deloitte & Touche LLP, a major global auditing firm. The report signals that RLUSD is making significant progress despite being in the crypto space less than 12 months.

    Advertisement

    RLUSD gains regulatory trust through Deloitte’s oversight

    In a post on X, Jack McDonald, CEO of Standard Custody, highlighted the August report as an indication that Ripple was complying with regulations. 

    According to McDonald, the RLUSD token is proving to be a reliable and transparent stablecoin. This is unlike some previous projects that soon faded due to a lack of adherence to regulatory guidelines.

    He assured readers that the industry remains committed to holding Ripple accountable to lofty standards in terms of compliance. That is, it would not be a momentary thing with the payment system cryptocurrency firm.

    Meanwhile, Ripple's stablecoin is gaining traction on crypto exchanges. Recently, RLUSD achieved listing on BybitSpot. The development indicates more liquidity and access for traders in the space. This increased adoption will support Ripple’s vision for RLUSD to compete with industry giants such as USDT and USDC.

    As part of growing institutional adoption, BlackRock (BUIDL) and VanEck (VBILL) have started using RLUSD as a stablecoin off ramp and tokenized holders, respectively. In essence, RLUSD serves as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto assets.

    Other achievements of Ripple's stablecoin include on the road to mainstream finance with repo trade. This marks the first-ever repo trade for a tokenized money market fund with RLUSD. Notably, this is a significant move as it marks the entry of institutional finance into the sector.

    RLUSD expands into Africa’s remittance market

    It is worth mentioning that the Ripple stablecoin has taken a foothold in the African market. Ripple has partnered with several notable payment and exchange platforms in the region. These include Chipper Cash, VALR and Yellow Card.

    The entry into the African market positions RLUSD as a remittance and payment tool for the teeming diaspora transactions. Many of these users prefer stablecoins due to their speed and low-cost offerings.

    Overall, Ripple stablecoin is rapidly gaining traction with users in the crypto space, and doing so while adhering to regulatory guidelines, a development that could contribute to its acceptability by more retail and institutional users.

    #RLUSD #ripple
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 16:40
    ADA on Edge of Golden Cross in September's Final Hours, What to Expect?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 16:15
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Price History Reveals 213% Growth Scenario in Next 30 Days
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WhiteBIT to Host Exclusive “Institutional Night” at FC Barcelona Museum
    Nodepay launches Crypto’s largest Prediction Intelligence platform
    Solstice Finance Officially Launches USX, A Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M Deposited TVL
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 16:46
    First Deloitte-Backed Ripple USD (RLUSD) Attestation Goes Live
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 16:40
    ADA on Edge of Golden Cross in September's Final Hours, What to Expect?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 16:15
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Price History Reveals 213% Growth Scenario in Next 30 Days
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all