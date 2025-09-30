First Deloitte-Backed Ripple USD (RLUSD) Attestation Goes Live

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) reserve backing has hit a $773.6 million value. This is part of the audit report by Deloitte & Touche LLP, a major global auditing firm. The report signals that RLUSD is making significant progress despite being in the crypto space less than 12 months.

RLUSD gains regulatory trust through Deloitte’s oversight

In a post on X, Jack McDonald, CEO of Standard Custody, highlighted the August report as an indication that Ripple was complying with regulations.

According to McDonald, the RLUSD token is proving to be a reliable and transparent stablecoin. This is unlike some previous projects that soon faded due to a lack of adherence to regulatory guidelines.

He assured readers that the industry remains committed to holding Ripple accountable to lofty standards in terms of compliance. That is, it would not be a momentary thing with the payment system cryptocurrency firm.

The August $RLUSD monthly independent attestation is now live! This is the first report issued by Deloitte & Touche LLP. As RLUSD heads toward $800M in market cap, we’re committed to holding RLUSD to the highest bar in regulatory compliance and transparency. Some highlights from… — Jack McDonald (@_JackMcDonald_) September 30, 2025

Meanwhile, Ripple's stablecoin is gaining traction on crypto exchanges . Recently, RLUSD achieved listing on BybitSpot. The development indicates more liquidity and access for traders in the space. This increased adoption will support Ripple’s vision for RLUSD to compete with industry giants such as USDT and USDC.

As part of growing institutional adoption, BlackRock (BUIDL) and VanEck (VBILL) have started using RLUSD as a stablecoin off ramp and tokenized holders, respectively. In essence, RLUSD serves as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto assets.

Other achievements of Ripple's stablecoin include on the road to mainstream finance with repo trade. This marks the first-ever repo trade for a tokenized money market fund with RLUSD. Notably, this is a significant move as it marks the entry of institutional finance into the sector.

RLUSD expands into Africa’s remittance market

It is worth mentioning that the Ripple stablecoin has taken a foothold in the African market. Ripple has partnered with several notable payment and exchange platforms in the region. These include Chipper Cash , VALR and Yellow Card.

The entry into the African market positions RLUSD as a remittance and payment tool for the teeming diaspora transactions. Many of these users prefer stablecoins due to their speed and low-cost offerings.

Overall, Ripple stablecoin is rapidly gaining traction with users in the crypto space, and doing so while adhering to regulatory guidelines, a development that could contribute to its acceptability by more retail and institutional users.