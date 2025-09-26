Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Listed by Major Crypto Exchange

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 26/09/2025 - 16:17
    Ripple's flagship RLUSD stablecoin has secured yet another major listing
    Advertisement
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Listed by Major Crypto Exchange
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple USD (RLUSD), the highly regulated stablecoin of enterprise blockchain firm Ripple, has now been listed on the Bybit exchange. 

    The users of the major cryptocurrency trading platform will be able to trade RLUSD against Tether (USDT). Ripple's flagship stablecoin will also serve as the base currency in such pairs as BTC/RLUSD, ETH/RLUSD, XRP/RLUSD, and MNT/RLUSD.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/24/2025 - 16:00
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Dethrones Bitcoin Satoshi Vision in Major Crypto Top
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    This comes as the market capitalization of the token is currently approaching the $750 million mark, according to CoinGecko data. 

    Advertisement

    60 million users 

    Bybit, which was founded back in 2018, has quickly grown into one of the world's leading trading platforms when it comes to global trading volume.

    The Dubai-headquartered company boasts a total of 60 million users around the globe.  

    Bybit comes in second place by XRP futures volume with $1.27 billion (behind only Binance), according to CoinGlass data. 

    Other exchanges  

    The list of other exchanges that have added support for RLUSD includes Bullish, Bitstamp, and Kraken. 

    The XRP/RLUSD pair that is available on Bullish is currently the most traded pair, with a total 24-hour trading volume of $92.2 million. 

    #RLUSD #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 26, 2025 - 16:31
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 26
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 16:19
    Dormant Billion-Dollar Ethereum Whale Springs Back to Life After Eight Years
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum’s Price Moves and Opportunities
    LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data and Aims to Become the Operating System for Automated Global Finance
    Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Sep 26, 2025 - 16:31
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 26
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 16:19
    Dormant Billion-Dollar Ethereum Whale Springs Back to Life After Eight Years
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 16:17
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Listed by Major Crypto Exchange
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD