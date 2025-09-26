Ripple USD (RLUSD) Listed by Major Crypto Exchange

Advertisement

Ripple USD (RLUSD), the highly regulated stablecoin of enterprise blockchain firm Ripple, has now been listed on the Bybit exchange.

The users of the major cryptocurrency trading platform will be able to trade RLUSD against Tether (USDT). Ripple's flagship stablecoin will also serve as the base currency in such pairs as BTC/RLUSD, ETH/RLUSD, XRP/RLUSD, and MNT/RLUSD.

This comes as the market capitalization of the token is currently approaching the $750 million mark, according to CoinGecko data.

60 million users

Bybit, which was founded back in 2018, has quickly grown into one of the world's leading trading platforms when it comes to global trading volume.

The Dubai-headquartered company boasts a total of 60 million users around the globe.

Bybit comes in second place by XRP futures volume with $1.27 billion (behind only Binance), according to CoinGlass data.

Other exchanges

The list of other exchanges that have added support for RLUSD includes Bullish, Bitstamp, and Kraken.

The XRP/RLUSD pair that is available on Bullish is currently the most traded pair, with a total 24-hour trading volume of $92.2 million.