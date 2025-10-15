Ripple's RLUSD Climbs Top 100 Rankings After Major Stress Test: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Oct. 10 Flash crash was deemed the largest liquidation event in the crypto market’s history, surpassing that seen during the FTX collapse. Over $19 billion in leveraged bets were liquidated, with funding rates plunging to their lowest levels since the depths of the 2022 bear market.

The crash also recorded one of the sharpest and most complex market dislocations ever seen in stablecoin trading.

Amid this, Ethena's synthetic dollar, USDe, briefly dropped to $0.65 on Binance during a market sell-off, losing its $1 peg in the process.

During large and unexpected market sell-offs, it is not unusual for a few "stable" assets to lose their $1 peg.

Despite this, Ripple USD maintained its $1 peg all through the sell-off, passing its first major stress test since it launched in December 2024.

RLUSD rises in top 100

Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin has ascended higher in the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap ranking.

At press time, RLUSD remains the 82nd largest crypto with a market capitalization of $840.86 million, surpassing DeFi token Curve Dao (CRV).

In aforetimes, RLUSD had entered the top 100 rankings, which was only brief, before exiting them.

But a shift is seen as RLUSD gains ground in the top 100, with it positioned to keep rising amid increasing adoption.

Last week, Ripple announced a strategic partnership with Bahrain's fintech bay to accelerate crypto adoption in order to introduce Ripple Custody and RLUSD to key financial institutions in the region.