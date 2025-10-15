AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple's RLUSD Climbs Top 100 Rankings After Major Stress Test: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 15/10/2025 - 14:38
    RLUSD gains ground amid top 100 cryptocurrencies, surpassing Curve Dao token
    Advertisement
    Ripple's RLUSD Climbs Top 100 Rankings After Major Stress Test: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Oct. 10 Flash crash was deemed the largest liquidation event in the crypto market’s history, surpassing that seen during the FTX collapse. Over $19 billion in leveraged bets were liquidated, with funding rates plunging to their lowest levels since the depths of the 2022 bear market.

    Advertisement

    The crash also recorded one of the sharpest and most complex market dislocations ever seen in stablecoin trading.

    Amid this, Ethena's synthetic dollar, USDe, briefly dropped to $0.65 on Binance during a market sell-off, losing its $1 peg in the process. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: $1.1 Billion Stolen Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Ripple Offers $200,000 to 'Attack' XRPL, Coinbase Targets India
    BREAKING: Ripple Custody Arrives in Africa
    Insanely Risky 5x XRP ETF Proposed by Volatility Shares
    Jamie Dimon Refuses to Comment on Bitcoin: 'I Get Death Threats'

    During large and unexpected market sell-offs, it is not unusual for a few "stable" assets to lose their $1 peg.

    Advertisement

    Despite this, Ripple USD maintained its $1 peg all through the sell-off, passing its first major stress test since it launched in December 2024. 

    RLUSD rises in top 100 

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin has ascended higher in the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap ranking. 

    At press time, RLUSD remains the 82nd largest crypto with a market capitalization of $840.86 million, surpassing DeFi token Curve Dao (CRV). 

    In aforetimes, RLUSD had entered the top 100 rankings, which was only brief, before exiting them.

    But a shift is seen as RLUSD gains ground in the top 100, with it positioned to keep rising amid increasing adoption. 

    Last week, Ripple announced a strategic partnership with Bahrain's fintech bay to accelerate crypto adoption in order to introduce Ripple Custody and RLUSD to key financial institutions in the region.

    #RLUSD #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 14:29
    Solana (SOL) Golden Cross Confirmed, Has Price Bottomed Out?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 13:24
    Biggest Bitcoin Skeptic Schiff Shares Bullish $6,000 Gold Price Prediction
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    xMoney Launches $XMN on Sui, Expands Listings Across Global Exchanges
    Chainwire Earns 8 Badges in G2’s Fall 2025 Grid® Reports for Press Release Distribution”
    LX, the world's first platform for the deep integration of crypto and real-world finance, is about to launch, ushering in a new era of multi-chain transactions.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 14:38
    Ripple's RLUSD Climbs Top 100 Rankings After Major Stress Test: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 14:29
    Solana (SOL) Golden Cross Confirmed, Has Price Bottomed Out?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 13:24
    Biggest Bitcoin Skeptic Schiff Shares Bullish $6,000 Gold Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all