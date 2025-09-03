Advertisement
    Ripple v. SEC: Pro-Crypto Lawyer John Deaton Validates Role of XRP Army

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 3/09/2025 - 14:49
    John Deaton believes Ripple and SEC settled their lawsuit in part because of XRP community
    John Deaton, a renowned pro-XRP attorney, has acknowledged the major role played by the XRP community, generally referred to as the XRP army, in the long Ripple v. SEC legal battle. In a post on X, Deaton highlighted the influence the community had on the final outcome of the lawsuit.

    How XRP army impacted Ripple's legal defense

    Notably, Deaton is pushing back on the narrative by skeptics that the XRP army had no impact on the case. He insisted that the efforts of the XRP army swayed Judge Analisa Torres and subsequently had an effect on her ruling.

    According to him, Ripple, in its defense, submitted over 2,000 exhibits, and these included the amicus brief, affidavits from XRP stakeholders and oral arguments. Deaton noted that in Judge Torres’ ruling, she referenced some of these exhibits.

    This supports his argument that the judge acknowledged the relevance of XRP holders’ input in shaping the outcome.

    Deaton, in his argument, is highlighting how collective power can shape landmark legal outcomes. The Ripple v. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit now serves as a legal precedent for crypto assets regulation in the U.S.

    XRP price outlook as community anticipates rally

    At the end of the legal battle, some analysts have projected that the legal clarity provided could positively impact the native token, XRP. Ali Martinez, a renowned analyst in the space, says XRP could hit $12.6 in the long term.

    As of this writing, XRP was changing hands at $2.85, which represents a 2.58% increase in the last 24 hours. The asset had earlier dropped to a low of $2.79 amid market volatility before its current rebound move.

    Investors in the ecosystem are also actively engaging the asset in anticipation of a bullish rally. This has pushed trading volume up by a significant 4.3% to $6.6 billion. A development that suggests the XRP army is expecting the asset to reclaim the $3.00 price level.

    #John Deaton #ripple
