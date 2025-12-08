Advertisement
    XRP Poised for 16% Move on Triangle Breakout

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 8/12/2025 - 6:26
    Is XRP on the cusp of another major rally after weeks of underperformance? .
    XRP Poised for 16% Move on Triangle Breakout
    The price of the XRP cryptocurrency could be on the verge of a 16% move if the symmetrical triangle pattern ends up playing out. 

    The chart shows the pattern for XRP/TetherUS Perpetual Contract (XRP/USDT) on a one-hour timeframe. 

    Symmetrical triangle 

    A symmetrical triangle is a continuation pattern in technical analysis. During such periods, the price tends to consolidate before continuing the prior trend (although it should be noted that it can also lead to a reversal).

    It is formed by two converging trendlines: a downward-sloping upper resistance line and an upward-sloping lower support line.

    The price action (the jagged black line) shows a period of decreasing volatility. The swings are becoming noticeably smaller, squeezing the price towards the apex of the triangle.

    So far, the market is in a phase of indecision, meaning neither buyers nor sellers are able to take control.

    If the price breaks out from the current price of $2.05, a 16% increase would project a target price of roughly $2.4. 

    XRP's failure 

    The launch of spot XRP exchange-traded funds, such as Canary Capital's XRPC, was a groundbreaking milestone for the XRP token. 

    It drew significant institutional inflows that have already exceeded $900 million across multiple products. 

    Yet, this enthusiasm failed to translate into much-needed price recovery. 

    Aggressive selling from large holders threw a wrench in the works for the bulls. 

    Bitcoin's plunge below $90,000 also triggered widespread deleveraging across altcoins. 

    According to CoinGecko data, XRP is down 43% from its record peak, and it is currently down 0.5% on the year-to-date basis.

    #XRP Price Prediction
