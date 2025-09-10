Ripple Exec Says Victory Over SEC Was ‘Watershed’ Moment for Company

Advertisement

Jack McDonald, Ripple's senior vice president of stablecoins, recently told Japanese cryptocurrency media outlet CoinPost that Ripple's legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was a "watershed moment" for the company.

Ripple had spent years clamouring for regulatory compliance, and the company's business practices were validated by the outcome of the high-stakes lawsuit, McDonald says.

The executive claims that the financial institutions that used to stay away from Ripple are now approaching the company with inquiries for collaborations.

The entire company has now taken "a more positive stance," McDonald added.

Japanese expansion

As reported by U.Today , the enterprise blockchain company confirmed that it would bring Ripple USD (RLUSD) to the Japanese market, together with SBI VC Trade, the digital asset trading arm of Japanese investment behemoth SBI Holdings.

McDonald has stated that the regulated stablecoin might go live in Japan in the first quarter of 2026, but there are still some regulatory procedures that have to be completed. Hence, there is still no definitive date for the stablecoin's launch.

$10 billion target

McDonald believes that RLUSD will be able to quickly reach $10 billion in market cap.

The market cap of the popular stablecoin currently stands at $723 million.