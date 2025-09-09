Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Suddenly Burns Millions Worth of RLUSD Stablecoin

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 9/09/2025 - 9:14
    Ripple executes surprise RLUSD burn, market supply down millions
    Advertisement
    Ripple Suddenly Burns Millions Worth of RLUSD Stablecoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple's U.S. dollar stablecoin, RLUSD, has just had another big contraction in supply after more than 2.71 million tokens were permanently burned at the treasury. The tracker shows that RLUSD was transferred to a null address on Ethereum on Sept. 9, which is the biggest single burn since late August.

    Advertisement

    This latest event follows a series of million-sized burns executed by Ripple in the past two weeks, including transactions of 1,000,000 RLUSD each on Sept. 3 and another identical burn on Aug. 29. The sequence has taken out almost six million tokens from circulation in just under two weeks.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/09/2025 - 05:41
    XRP Futures Go Live on BitMEX in Latest Quarterly Listings
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Ripple Expands Partnership with Spanish Banking Giant
    Ethereum Hits 0 in Volatility, Bitcoin Oversold? New Uptrend Born, XRP: You Can Smell Recovery
    Ripple CTO Praises XRP Wallet for Swift Reaction to Supply Chain Attack
    'Pay Attention': Ledger CTO Warns of Major Security Threat

    For Ripple, these burns are just part of the standard issuance and redemption cycle for RLUSD. The company makes new stablecoins when demand goes up and redemptions are processed, and gets rid of extra supply through direct burns once dollars flow back into reserves.

    Advertisement

    Basically, it makes sure there is always the same amount of stablecoin as the fiat collateral, which helps keep its $1 peg steady.

    Numbers behind Ripple USD

    Market data shows RLUSD trading just at parity at $1, with a market capitalization of $728 million and a daily volume spike past $84 million, more than doubling compared to the previous day. 

    The token's total supply is now 728.51 million RLUSD, which is pretty much the same as its circulating supply, showing that most of the units minted are still active on the market.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/09/2025 - 07:38
    Breaking: Ripple Expands Partnership with Spanish Banking Giant
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Liquidity is still spread across a mix of both centralized and decentralized venues. The bullish exchange is leading the way on RLUSD/USDC and XRP/RLUSD pairs, while Uniswap v3 and Curve are keeping things active with their stablecoin routes. Bitstamp and LMAX Digital also offer RLUSD for major fiat and crypto pairs, making it more accessible.

    #RLUSD #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 7:54
    Binance's CZ Warns of Major Security Threat, Offers Big Solution
    ByYuri Molchan
    NewsBreaking
    Sep 9, 2025 - 7:38
    Breaking: Ripple Expands Partnership with Spanish Banking Giant
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    VAP Group in association with Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau is set to host all AI futurists at The Global AI Show at Abu Dhabi, on 8-9th December 2025
    NexStox Launches Two Regulated RWA Platforms at WOW Summit Hong Kong: NexStox (LFSA) and NXMarket
    Aster’s Next Era Begins: Airdrop Points Stage 2 Live, TGE Countdown Begins
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 9:14
    Ripple Suddenly Burns Millions Worth of RLUSD Stablecoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 7:54
    Binance's CZ Warns of Major Security Threat, Offers Big Solution
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Sep 9, 2025 - 7:38
    Breaking: Ripple Expands Partnership with Spanish Banking Giant
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all