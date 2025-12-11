Advertisement
    XRP in the Red on All Timeframes

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 11/12/2025 - 6:32
    XRP recently dropped below BNB after turning red on every single timeframe.
    XRP in the Red on All Timeframes
    Cover image via U.Today
    XRP, one of the most popular altcoins, is in the red on every single timeframe, according to recent data provided by CoinGecko. 

    It is down 3.1% over the past 24 hours, 7.1% over the past week, nearly 19% over the past month, and nearly 12.5% on a year-to-date basis. 

    https://www.coingecko.com/

    Such underperformance is quite stunning considering that XRP was supposed to benefit from significant ETF hype. 

    As reported by U.Today, XRP ETFs have already surpassed a total of $1 billion in net assets. Meanwhile, more spot-based products from issuers of the likes of Canary Capital are on track to be launched in the near future. 

    Falling below BNB

    BNB, the native token of the BNB Chain ecosystem, also narrowly overtook XRP in market capitalization earlier today. 

    However, XRP is now back in fourth place at press time, according to the most recent CoinGecko data. 

    Collapsing fees 

    There has been an 89% decline in XRP's daily transaction fees to 650 XRP (90-day SMA), the lowest since December 2020. 

    The "total fees paid" metric serves as a proxy for overall network activity and utility. High fees indicate bustling usage. On the other hand, low fees could signal waning demand. 

    #XRP News
