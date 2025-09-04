Ripple CTO Torches Litecoin Influencer Over XRP Attack

David Schwartz, chief technology officer at enterprise blockchain firm Ripple, has joined the ongoing feud between the XRP and Litecoin communities.

On Wednesday, Litecoin influencer Jonny Litecoin (@jonnylitecoin) stated that the "silver to Bitcoin's gold" was actually superior to XRP since new coins enter circulation via a proof-of-work (PoW) system that actually requires computational resources.

On the other hand, XRP is created with just lines of code "for free" and "out of the thin air," as the Litecoin influencer argues. Hence, he has questioned whether or not the XRP network actually has any value despite the fact that the token's market cap currently stands at $709 million.

In the meantime, Schwartz argues that Litecoin and XRP are essentially equivalent products, but the difference is that the former actually requires way more energy. Hence, the Ripple CTO is implying that XRP will gain more popularity due to its sustainability.

Of course, it should be noted that Ripple has long been promoting XRP's "green cred." In fact, co-founder Chris Larsen went as far as teaming up with Greenpeace to advocate against Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus algorithm, which is also powering Litecoin. PoW cryptocurrencies have been framed as wasteful and environmentally harmful.

Reigniting long-simmering feud

The proponents of proof-of-work cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin, have long been at loggerheads with the XRP community.

As reported by U.Today, the official X account of the Litecoin cryptocurrency recently reignited the long-simmering feud by attacking XRP and mocking CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

Despite receiving violent clapback from the members of the XRP community, whoever was managing the Litecoin account refused to back down.