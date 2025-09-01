Viral XRP Hate Comment from Litecoin Gets Follow-Up

Advertisement

The official X account of Litecoin, one of the oldest and most enduring alternative cryptocurrencies, recently stirred up some controversy by ruthlessly mocking the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency and CEO Brad Garlinghouse in a viral social media post, which has now accumulated nearly 700,000 views.

The over-the-top trolling and absurd humor managed to ruffle the feathers of members of the XRP community. Many commentators stated that they had sold their Litecoin (LTC) tokens in response to the tweet.

Some also recalled that Litecoin founder Charlie Lee, a former Google engineer, famously sold his LTC holdings at the very top of the 2017 bull run, which remains one of the infamous trades. "Now do Ripple, and its execs. I'll wait," the official Litecoin account snapped back.

Doubling down

After facing the backlash from the XRP Army, which also apparently involved legal threats, Litecoin is doubling down on its criticism of the "vitriol" within the community that has been busy sharing "horrible" takes.

I roast Solana: We laughed, we cried, little pushback

I roast MYSELF: Funny, but true

I roast XRP: Diarrhetic vitriol for 2 full days, threats of legal action, horrible takes on market cap and sitting at a paid for seat at a crypto council as the only measuring stick for success… — Litecoin (@litecoin) August 31, 2025

The account then posted that some X users take social media banter way too seriously.

It is unclear whether Lee, the managing director of the Litecoin Foundation, is responsible for the oversight of the social media accounts behind the token (as some commentators have suggested).

Both tokens are in the red

Amid the hilarious beef, both cryptocurrencies are currently in the red. According to CoinGecko data, Litecoin (LTC) is down 1.5% while XRP has dipped by 2.2%.