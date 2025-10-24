Ripple CTO Names Key Threat for Hard Crypto Wallets, Dogecoin (DOGE) Treasury Soon to Go Public, Peter Brandt Responds to Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Ripple CTO Warns of Rising Phishing Attacks

David Schwartz has issued a crucial warning that phishing emails are now the biggest danger to hardware wallets.

Scam alert. Ripple CTO David Schwartz has warned of a notable rise in phishing attempts

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has flagged a surge in phishing attempts aimed at users of hardware wallets, with inboxes filling up with messages disguised as firmware upgrades or verification checks.

The bait is always the same, outlines Schwartz: a request to type a seed phrase into a page or form that is not the hardware wallet itself. What happens after the phrase is entered? Yes, the funds are gone.

Market context. With the market under pressure, many investors have shifted to stablecoins stored in cold wallets

It is no coincidence that the Ripple CTO caught the increase in such malicious activity. The market is not in a "good mood," and many investors prefer to be in stablecoins, which are usually stored in cold wallets. That is why hardware becomes a point of attraction for bad actors, and the "best" way to scam them is through social engineering, of course.

DOGE treasury set to go public, marking a major step toward institutional adoption

Dogecoin's affiliated treasury firm is set to go public in the US.

Public listing incoming. The Dogecoin Treasury is expected to become a publicly traded stock within weeks

Dogecoin Treasury is set to become a publicly traded stock within the next few weeks. This move could give Dogecoin (DOGE) a new positive status apart from its current "meme coin" recognition and more opportunity to grow, with a reduced circulating token supply.

Courtney, a representative of the Dogecoin Foundation, shared the recent development on X. The Dogecoin Foundation celebrates the treasury firm’s milestone, highlighting implications for retail DOGE holders.

CleanCore solutions. The firm plans to use DOGE as its primary treasury reserve asset

The upcoming public trading of the "Dogecoin Treasury" is closely associated with CleanCore Solutions. The firm recently disclosed that it is establishing a Dogecoin treasury through a $175,000,420 private placement. CleanCore stated that it plans to utilize the proceeds from the private placement to adopt Dogecoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.

This strategy mirrors that of Strategy's Bitcoin accumulation, but for meme coins. A public listing would enable the firm to raise additional capital through stock sales to purchase more DOGE.

Bitcoin pullback sparks mixed signals as Peter Brandt weighs next move

Bitcoin saw a sharp pullback after surpassing $114,000 in the prior trading session.

BTC price action. Bitcoin pulled back sharply from $114,082 on Tuesday, signaling cautious sentiment.

BTC's sharp pullback from highs of $114,082 on Tuesday may indicate that sentiment remains cautious heading into the final stretch of October.

Amid the current uncertainty on the market, traders are watching to see where Bitcoin heads next. Amid this, a market analyst says Bitcoin might be a descending structure within a bullish trend, which might be bullish eventually.

Brandt’s take. Veteran trader Peter Brandt responded with neutrality.

Responding to this, veteran trader Peter Brandt was not definite. "I'll be first to admit you could be right. I am willing to go with it in either direction. If BTC goes up I want to be long, if it goes down I want to be short," Brandt said. In Brandt's words, he is willing to go with Bitcoin in either direction, implying it could either go up or down.