AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Names Key Threat for Hard Crypto Wallets, Dogecoin (DOGE) Treasury Soon to Go Public, Peter Brandt Responds to Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 24/10/2025 - 1:59
    Crypto market today: $55,868,599 XRP flow raises questions; Peter Brandt weighs next BTC move; DOGE treasury set to go public.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Names Key Threat for Hard Crypto Wallets, Dogecoin (DOGE) Treasury Soon to Go Public, Peter Brandt Responds to Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action — Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple CTO Warns of Rising Phishing Attacks

    David Schwartz has issued a crucial warning that phishing emails are now the biggest danger to hardware wallets.

    • Scam alert. Ripple CTO David Schwartz has warned of a notable rise in phishing attempts

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has flagged a surge in phishing attempts aimed at users of hardware wallets, with inboxes filling up with messages disguised as firmware upgrades or verification checks.

    The bait is always the same, outlines Schwartz: a request to type a seed phrase into a page or form that is not the hardware wallet itself. What happens after the phrase is entered? Yes, the funds are gone. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Names Key Threat for Hard Crypto Wallets, Dogecoin (DOGE) Treasury Soon to Go Public, Peter Brandt Responds to Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Form Critical Triangle, Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Chance to Hit $120,000
    Fidelity's Timmer Reveals Why Bitcoin Bulls Should Be Cautious
    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Pardoned
    • Market context. With the market under pressure, many investors have shifted to stablecoins stored in cold wallets

    It is no coincidence that the Ripple CTO caught the increase in such malicious activity. The market is not in a "good mood," and many investors prefer to be in stablecoins, which are usually stored in cold wallets. That is why hardware becomes a point of attraction for bad actors, and the "best" way to scam them is through social engineering, of course. 

    Advertisement

    DOGE treasury set to go public, marking a major step toward institutional adoption

    Dogecoin's affiliated treasury firm is set to go public in the US.

    • Public listing incoming. The Dogecoin Treasury is expected to become a publicly traded stock within weeks

    Dogecoin Treasury is set to become a publicly traded stock within the next few weeks. This move could give Dogecoin (DOGE) a new positive status apart from its current "meme coin" recognition and more opportunity to grow, with a reduced circulating token supply.

    Courtney, a representative of the Dogecoin Foundation, shared the recent development on X. The Dogecoin Foundation celebrates the treasury firm’s milestone, highlighting implications for retail DOGE holders. 

    • CleanCore solutions. The firm plans to use DOGE as its primary treasury reserve asset

    The upcoming public trading of the "Dogecoin Treasury" is closely associated with CleanCore Solutions. The firm recently disclosed that it is establishing a Dogecoin treasury through a $175,000,420 private placement. CleanCore stated that it plans to utilize the proceeds from the private placement to adopt Dogecoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. 

    This strategy mirrors that of Strategy's Bitcoin accumulation, but for meme coins. A public listing would enable the firm to raise additional capital through stock sales to purchase more DOGE.

    Bitcoin pullback sparks mixed signals as Peter Brandt weighs next move

    Bitcoin saw a sharp pullback after surpassing $114,000 in the prior trading session.

    • BTC price action. Bitcoin pulled back sharply from $114,082 on Tuesday, signaling cautious sentiment.

    BTC's sharp pullback from highs of $114,082 on Tuesday may indicate that sentiment remains cautious heading into the final stretch of October.

    Amid the current uncertainty on the market, traders are watching to see where Bitcoin heads next. Amid this, a market analyst says Bitcoin might be a descending structure within a bullish trend, which might be bullish eventually. 

    • Brandt’s take. Veteran trader Peter Brandt responded with neutrality.

    Responding to this, veteran trader Peter Brandt was not definite. "I'll be first to admit you could be right. I am willing to go with it in either direction. If BTC goes up I want to be long, if it goes down I want to be short," Brandt said. In Brandt's words, he is willing to go with Bitcoin in either direction, implying it could either go up or down. 

    #XRP #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Brandt #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Scam #Dogecoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Oct 24, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Form Critical Triangle, Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Chance to Hit $120,000
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Aster Unveils Rocket Launch: A Gateway to Early-Stage Crypto Projects and Trading Rewards
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 24, 2025 - 1:59
    Ripple CTO Names Key Threat for Hard Crypto Wallets, Dogecoin (DOGE) Treasury Soon to Go Public, Peter Brandt Responds to Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Oct 24, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Form Critical Triangle, Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Chance to Hit $120,000
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all