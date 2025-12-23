Everyone Is Bearish on XRP Right Now, and That Is the Bullish Part

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP seems to have landed in an awkward market pocket, where no one wants to appear optimistic because the timeline is filled with complaints, doubt and criticism. This is exactly why the situation starts to look promising to anyone who has seen sentiment turn into fuel before.

According to Santiment, XRP is receiving far more negative social media commentary than usual. Based on their historical data, when retail investors lose faith in a coin's ability to rise, the odds of a rise increase because the coin becomes under-owned. The "easy sell" has already occurred, and the remaining supply tends to be weaker than it appears due to fear.

The chart framing matches the vibe as the sentiment ratio has slipped back into the fear zone, where rebounds have occurred more frequently than breakdowns, and it is happening while the price action appears to be weakening rather than collapsing, which is usually when the market runs out of people willing to sell at any price.

What does it mean for XRP?

This is not a feel-good story about confidence returning. Rather, it is a positioning story. When negativity becomes the default, bullish takes disappear and every small dip is treated as proof that the asset is finished; it becomes easier for the price of XRP to rise on nothing more than sellers stepping aside and shorts realizing they picked the wrong moment to sell short.

The near-term risk is obvious: if the price loses its base and sentiment remains toxic, the market could still push lower. However, the bigger takeaway from Santiment's perspective is that extreme hate tends to come late rather than early. XRP is now in a position where a rebound could begin before anyone admits they want it.