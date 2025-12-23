Advertisement
    Everyone Is Bearish on XRP Right Now, and That Is the Bullish Part

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 23/12/2025 - 9:33
    XRP sentiment just flipped negative really fast on social media, and the price history shows that this kind of crowd doubt often comes right before a rebound, not after it.
    XRP seems to have landed in an awkward market pocket, where no one wants to appear optimistic because the timeline is filled with complaints, doubt and criticism. This is exactly why the situation starts to look promising to anyone who has seen sentiment turn into fuel before.

    According to Santiment, XRP is receiving far more negative social media commentary than usual. Based on their historical data, when retail investors lose faith in a coin's ability to rise, the odds of a rise increase because the coin becomes under-owned. The "easy sell" has already occurred, and the remaining supply tends to be weaker than it appears due to fear.

    Source: Santiment

    The chart framing matches the vibe as the sentiment ratio has slipped back into the fear zone, where rebounds have occurred more frequently than breakdowns, and it is happening while the price action appears to be weakening rather than collapsing, which is usually when the market runs out of people willing to sell at any price.

    What does it mean for XRP?

    This is not a feel-good story about confidence returning. Rather, it is a positioning story. When negativity becomes the default, bullish takes disappear and every small dip is treated as proof that the asset is finished; it becomes easier for the price of XRP to rise on nothing more than sellers stepping aside and shorts realizing they picked the wrong moment to sell short.

    The near-term risk is obvious: if the price loses its base and sentiment remains toxic, the market could still push lower. However, the bigger takeaway from Santiment's perspective is that extreme hate tends to come late rather than early. XRP is now in a position where a rebound could begin before anyone admits they want it.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
