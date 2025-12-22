Shiba Inu Sell Wall Stalls Price Rally, Ripple’s Stablecoin Cuts Token Supply, Cardano Founder Takes Jab at XRP and SOL — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Shiba Inu rally stalled by enormous sell wall

Shiba Inu faces persistent supply pressure despite modest exchange outflows.

There are currently about 81.5 trillion SHIB on exchanges. The fact that upside is so difficult to maintain is explained by that number alone. Any rally is met with a huge wall of possible sell pressure right away. Long-term holders who are stuck at higher levels have a chance to sell even small upward movements. Simply put, the market lacks the depth of demand to absorb that supply reliably.

There is some advancement in favor of bulls, though. Exchange reserves have slightly declined over the last 12 months. Over the course of a year, the total reduction is approximately 500 billion SHIB.

When compared to the remaining supply, that sounds substantial. It is practically noise in terms of percentages. If demand does not decline first, it would take decades to significantly alter the supply dynamics at that rate.

The way prices move reflects this fact. Every sell-off resets SHIB to lower ranges, and even small resistance levels are difficult for rebounds to recover. Persistent distribution rather than panic was the cause of the most recent leg down. While green candles show no follow-through, red candles' volume spikes indicate that sellers are still active. This is not the behavior of accumulation.

Ripple USD burns $500,000 in on-chain supply cut

RLUSD has cut supply by 500,000 tokens via a burn to Ethereum's null address.

Half a million dollars' worth of Ripple USD just got erased in public, and it did not come from a hacker, a whale dump, or some exchange drama — it came from the token's own treasury.

On Dec. 19, an on-chain transaction that Ripple Stablecoin Tracker highlighted shows 500,000 RLUSD sent to the Ethereum "null" address (0x000) with a successful status on Etherscan. This is a classic burn pattern, which removes tokens from circulation rather than relocating them to another wallet.

Supply reduction. While small relative to scale, the burn stands out against RLUSD’s circulating supply of about 1.33 billion and a market cap near $1.33 billion

The number is not huge next to RLUSD's current scale, but it is big enough to be noticeable. With a circulating supply of around 1.33B RLUSD and a market cap near $1.33 billion, a 500,000-unit burn is an intentional and auditable supply cut that stands out because it is not just some market noise.

The timing is also interesting because RLUSD is already trading with real activity for a young stablecoin. The CoinMarketCap dashboard shows about $107.37 million in 24-hour volume, around 6,760 on-chain holders and a No. 8 slot among stablecoins by market cap.

NIGHT token outpaces XRP and Solana

A single token built on Cardano is out-trading both XRP and SOL.

Outperforming. Charles Hoskinson said the NIGHT token has outperformed both XRP and Solana.

Input Output Global CEO Charles Hoskinson has taken to the X social media network to boast about NIGHT, the native token of the privacy-focused Midnight network, outperforming both XRP and SOL.

According to CoinGecko data, the 24-hour trading volume for the red-hot token has surged to a whopping $4 billion.

The NIGHT token officially launched Dec. 8 following months of anticipation. It swiftly became available for trading on centralized exchanges of the likes of Kraken, Bybit and various Cardano DEXs. Hoskinson has described the token's debut as an incredible success.

“Success”. Hoskinson described the launch as an “incredible success” and said Midnight could see a sharp increase in TVL (total value locked) and MAUs (monthly active users).

Hoskinson has predicted that the network could see a huge uptick in TVL (total value locked) and MAUs (monthly active users). He is confident that privacy solves the biggest pain points of the DeFi (decentralized finance) space.

"When Midnight turns on, imagine the 12-month rolling average TVL, transactions, and MAUs. A lot of people want private prediction markets, stablecoins, and DEXes," he said.