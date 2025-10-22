Dogecoin Treasury Public Listing Might Upgrade DOGE Meme Coin Status, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin Treasury is set to become a publicly traded stock within the next few weeks. This move could give Dogecoin (DOGE) a new positive status apart from its current "meme coin" recognition and more opportunity to grow, with a reduced circulating token supply.

Advertisement

Dogecoin Foundation celebrates DOGE treasury milestone

Courtney, a representative of the Dogecoin Foundation, shared the recent development on X. The Dogecoin Foundation celebrates the treasury firm’s milestone, highlighting implications for retail DOGE holders.

The upcoming public trading of the "Dogecoin Treasury" is closely associated with CleanCore Solutions. The firm recently disclosed that it is establishing a Dogecoin treasury through a $175,000,420 private placement.

CleanCore stated that it plans to utilize the proceeds from the private placement to adopt Dogecoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.

This strategy mirrors that of Strategy's Bitcoin accumulation, but for meme coins. A public listing would enable the firm to raise additional capital through stock sales to purchase more DOGE.

This move signals institutional adoption, making the DOGE meme more appealing to traditional investors. It also bridges crypto with stock markets.

According to the U.Today report , the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge are supporting the CleanCore treasury initiative.

Despite the recent announcement, the DOGE price is yet to regain momentum. As of press time, DOGE is priced $0.1916, down 0.94% over the past 24 hours.

Benefits for retail DOGE investors

Courtney outlined three main benefits in plain, relatable terms for everyday DOGE holders.

First, a large holder like the Treasury buys and locks up a huge stash of DOGE, reducing available supply. Fewer coins chasing the same demand could drive the value of DOGE up.

Secondly, Dogecoin would shift to being a serious asset, with more real-world utility. Courtney explained that the Treasury firm going public would help improve the perception of Dogecoin.

Thus, more businesses and establishments may be influenced to accept DOGE for payments. The Dogecoin Foundation representative cited an example of in-kind restaurants and coffee houses accepting DOGE for sushi or lattes, similar to the famous Bitcoin pizza transaction.

Hey everybody, Courtney with the Foundation here for a quick break down of recent news!



So, the Dogecoin Treasury is going become a publicly traded stock in a few weeks…



What does this mean for the average shibe?🐕⬇️



Well first off, “Dogecoin to the moon!”🚀— With a big… — Dogecoin Foundation (@DogecoinFdn) October 22, 2025

The third point highlighted is about easier access and global community growth. With the DOGE Treasury firm going public, noncrypto investors can enter the crypto market.

They can buy shares in the Treasury stock through a regular brokerage app, with no wallets needed.

Additionally, tools like the 21Shares ETP, an exchange-traded product for DOGE exposure, will simplify entry. Also, shareholders get voting rights on company decisions.