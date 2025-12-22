Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Leading ETH Treasury Firm Reaches Tremendous Milestone

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 22/12/2025 - 20:45
    Tom Lee's treasury firm has passed a total of 4 million ETH tokens.
    Advertisement
    Leading ETH Treasury Firm Reaches Tremendous Milestone
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum treasury giant BitMine has now surpassed 4 million Ethereum (ETH) tokens. The firm now owns approximately 3.37% of the total global supply of the flagship altcoin. 

    Advertisement

    Having added over 500,000 ETH in the last 30 days alone, BitMine is now substantially closer to its goal of controlling 5% of the supply. They aim to force the price up by removing liquidity from exchanges.

    The firm began its extremely aggressive Ethereum acquisition strategy in early July 2025. The pivot initially resulted in a massive ETH/BTC spike. However, it was rather short-lived. 

    HOT Stories
    Leading ETH Treasury Firm Reaches Tremendous Milestone
    Shiba Inu Sell Wall Stalls Price Rally, Ripple’s Stablecoin Cuts Token Supply, Cardano Founder Takes Jab at XRP and SOL — Crypto News Digest
    Strategy Buys 0 BTC, Boosts USD Reserve
    Morning Crypto Report: Fighting XRP Is Bearish: Solana Founder, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears Another 0, Bitcoin Erases Bears With 17,128% Liquidation Imbalance

    Prior to that, it was primarily known for Bitcoin mining and immersion technology. 

    Advertisement

    Latest Tom Lee controversy 

    After stunning market observers with its initial success, the firm is under pressure due to falling prices. 

    The notorious permabull would claim that ETH was entering a "supercycle" during his various media appearances. He has cited uber-bullish targets like $15,000 by year-end 2025 with seemingly unwavering confidence. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 12/19/2025 - 14:21
    Next Major Ethereum Upgrade Revealed by Developers
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    However, Fundstrat, Lee's research firm, is now privately predicting that ETH will nose-dive to $1,800–$2,000 in the first half of 2026.

    The report advises wealthy clients to "raise cash and stablecoin balances" and wait for a crash to buy back in lower. It cites four key headwinds as the US government shutdown, trade policy uncertainty, AI fatigue, as well as uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve. 

    Some have now accused Lee of creating "exit liquidity" for his private clients.

    If Fundstrat’s private prediction comes true and ETH drops to $1,800, the value of BitMine’s treasury could collapse by 40% or more.

    A drop from roughly $3,000 to $1,800 on a 4 million ETH portfolio represents a potential loss of $4.8 billion in book value.

    Since BMNR stock trades based on its ETH holdings (NAV), a 40% drop in ETH value would likely crash the stock price.

    #Ethereum News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 19:26
    XRP Sees $184 Million Move as Price Rebounds
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 18:47
    XRP vs. Oil: Why This Slump Might Be Over
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 20:45
    Leading ETH Treasury Firm Reaches Tremendous Milestone
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 19:26
    XRP Sees $184 Million Move as Price Rebounds
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 18:47
    XRP vs. Oil: Why This Slump Might Be Over
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD