Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Key Functionality for Cardano and Midnight Introduced by Developers

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 23/12/2025 - 9:57
    Developers are not sleeping on Cardano and Midnight, introducing cross-chain compatibility.
    Advertisement
    Key Functionality for Cardano and Midnight Introduced by Developers
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Using a tool called Starstream, developers working on Cardano and its privacy-focused partner chain, Midnight, have added new features. Despite being initially developed by the Midnight Foundation, Starstream is not restricted to a single blockchain. Rather, it is made to function on any network that decides to support it.

    Advertisement

    It makes it possible for software to function on multiple blockchains without having to be completely rewritten. Fundamentally, Starstream enables programmers to create a single smart contract, essentially a small blockchain program. In the past, these programs have historically been closely tied to one network, and you usually have to rebuild them if you want the same logic on another chain.

    Article image
    Source: Lucas on X

    Contracts are now portable thanks to Starstream. The same contract can be used on several chains, such as Cardano and Midnight, while still adjusting to features unique to each chain as needed. This idea is demonstrated in the code example developers shared above.

    HOT Stories
    VanEck: Bitcoin Miner Capitulation May Signal Bottom
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Squeezed on Verge of Explosion, XRP's Attempt to End Bearish Dominance, Will Bitcoin Break Through $90,000 in Third Attempt?
    Leading ETH Treasury Firm Reaches Tremendous Milestone
    Shiba Inu Sell Wall Stalls Price Rally, Ripple’s Stablecoin Cuts Token Supply, Cardano Founder Takes Jab at XRP and SOL — Crypto News Digest

    One example is the current block height, which is basically a counter that increases as new blocks are added. A contract can import this data directly from the Cardano network and then use it in its own logic. The real point is not the math itself, but the fact that contracts can safely interact with the underlying chain while staying compatible with others.

    Advertisement

    Introducing Midnight

    Midnight disrupted the market as a long-awaited privacy-focused cousin of Cardano. Its role is important because of its focus on private computation. Put simply, this means carrying out computations or verifications without exposing all the underlying data to the public. This privacy-first approach fits naturally with Starstream’s design, which is flexible enough to work across chains.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/23/2025 - 09:33
    Everyone Is Bearish on XRP Right Now, and That Is the Bullish Part
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The long-term goal is often described as creating an EVM-like network effect for private computation. In plain terms, that means copying Ethereum’s shared environment, where tools, contracts and developer skills can be reused anywhere, but applying it to privacy-preserving applications instead of fully public smart contracts.

    Advertisement

    Developers are building infrastructure that makes blockchain applications more reusable, expandable and privacy-conscious. For Cardano and Midnight, this signals a move toward more practical, compatible apps that do not lock users or developers into a single ecosystem.

    #Cardano #Cardano Midnight
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 11:13
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Crashes Overnight as SHIB Price Reverses Gain
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 9:33
    Everyone Is Bearish on XRP Right Now, and That Is the Bullish Part
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 11:13
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Crashes Overnight as SHIB Price Reverses Gain
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 9:57
    Key Functionality for Cardano and Midnight Introduced by Developers
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 23, 2025 - 9:33
    Everyone Is Bearish on XRP Right Now, and That Is the Bullish Part
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD