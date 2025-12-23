Key Functionality for Cardano and Midnight Introduced by Developers

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Using a tool called Starstream, developers working on Cardano and its privacy-focused partner chain, Midnight, have added new features. Despite being initially developed by the Midnight Foundation, Starstream is not restricted to a single blockchain. Rather, it is made to function on any network that decides to support it.

It makes it possible for software to function on multiple blockchains without having to be completely rewritten. Fundamentally, Starstream enables programmers to create a single smart contract, essentially a small blockchain program. In the past, these programs have historically been closely tied to one network, and you usually have to rebuild them if you want the same logic on another chain.

Contracts are now portable thanks to Starstream. The same contract can be used on several chains, such as Cardano and Midnight, while still adjusting to features unique to each chain as needed. This idea is demonstrated in the code example developers shared above.

One example is the current block height, which is basically a counter that increases as new blocks are added. A contract can import this data directly from the Cardano network and then use it in its own logic. The real point is not the math itself, but the fact that contracts can safely interact with the underlying chain while staying compatible with others.

Introducing Midnight

Midnight disrupted the market as a long-awaited privacy-focused cousin of Cardano. Its role is important because of its focus on private computation. Put simply, this means carrying out computations or verifications without exposing all the underlying data to the public. This privacy-first approach fits naturally with Starstream’s design, which is flexible enough to work across chains.

The long-term goal is often described as creating an EVM-like network effect for private computation. In plain terms, that means copying Ethereum’s shared environment, where tools, contracts and developer skills can be reused anywhere, but applying it to privacy-preserving applications instead of fully public smart contracts.

Developers are building infrastructure that makes blockchain applications more reusable, expandable and privacy-conscious. For Cardano and Midnight, this signals a move toward more practical, compatible apps that do not lock users or developers into a single ecosystem.