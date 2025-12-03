Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Launches Holiday Anti-Scam Campaign

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 3/12/2025 - 5:32
    Scamberry Pie is about making scam education approachable and timely, so people can spot scams, protect themselves, and help others.
    Ripple CEO Launches Holiday Anti-Scam Campaign
    Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive officer at Ripple, has taken to the X social media network to announce the launch of a new anti-scam initiative. 

    The initiative, called Scamberry Pie, is a holiday campaign aimed at raising awareness about online scams.

    It aims to encourage open conversations about scams within families and communities. In such a way, it would be possible to break the "silence" that scammers rely on. 

    People will also be educated on common red flags of scams, including fake giveaways, impersonations, suspicious links, urgent messages, and fake social media activity.

    The anti-scam initiative will also provide tools and resources that would be necessary for verifying suspicious messages, websites, and accounts. 

    The campaign is backed by Ripple, the Tech Against Scams Coalition (TASC), and partners like Match Group, Cash App, Coinbase, and the National Cryptocurrency Association.

    The emphasis will also be on taking down thousands of scam websites and collaborating with platforms like YouTube to remove fraudulent content quickly. 

    "It takes a village" 

    Garlinghouse has also praised Ripple's security team for taking down a slew of malicious websites and fake live videos. 

    Ripple has been actively fighting crypto scams for years, even going as far as suing YouTube back in 2020 before settling the case the following year.  

    During crypto rallies, scammers often ramp up activity: fake giveaways, impersonations, deep‑fake videos, phishing, and so on. Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) tools make it more challenging to detect such scams. 

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #XRP News #Cryptocurrency Scam
