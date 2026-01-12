Advertisement
    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Bullish on 'Bitcoin,' But Not the One You Think

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 12/01/2026 - 9:08
    Peter Brandt just turned heads by backing Bitcoin Cash (BCH), a long-forgotten Bitcoin fork, pointing to a major breakout setup forming near $720 on the long-term chart.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Veteran trader Peter Brandt has just spotlighted Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in a way that is certain to catch the crypto crowd off-guard. Most people were expecting "Bitcoin" to be another take on BTC, but Brandt flipped the script by openly expressing interest in Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

    You might know BCH as the often-ignored fork that used to be seen as a faster, cheaper alternative to the original.

    Article image
    Source: Peter Brandt

    In a chart shared with his 700,000 followers, Brandt highlighted a long-term breakout setup with a horizontal resistance line at $719.43. It took a few years to get to this point, with lots of setbacks and failed attempts to bounce back.

    Now, it looks like things are about to heat up. BCH is trading at $655.58 right now, which is just 10% below the 2024 high.

    What happens above $719?

    "This could be the definition of exciting," Brandt wrote, making it clear he is watching the price action closely — and possibly getting ready to act ahead of time. This matches his usual approach of identifying classic chart patterns before they break out, not after.

    The setup in question shows a period of accumulation after the 2022 capitulation wick, with rising volume and a steady ADX climb, which suggests a strengthening trend. If it breaks out above $720, it will be the first time since May 2021 that BCH prints a new high on the monthly chart.

    Who knew in 2026 that the "other Bitcoin" might have one more trick up its sleeve. Keep an eye on the monthly close. If it clears the line, it is no longer a forgotten fork.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Cash News #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin Cash #Bitcoin
