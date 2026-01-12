Trading Legend Peter Brandt Bullish on 'Bitcoin,' But Not the One You Think

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt has just spotlighted Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in a way that is certain to catch the crypto crowd off-guard. Most people were expecting "Bitcoin" to be another take on BTC, but Brandt flipped the script by openly expressing interest in Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

You might know BCH as the often-ignored fork that used to be seen as a faster, cheaper alternative to the original.

Source: Peter Brandt

In a chart shared with his 700,000 followers, Brandt highlighted a long-term breakout setup with a horizontal resistance line at $719.43. It took a few years to get to this point, with lots of setbacks and failed attempts to bounce back.

Now, it looks like things are about to heat up. BCH is trading at $655.58 right now, which is just 10% below the 2024 high.

What happens above $719?

"This could be the definition of exciting," Brandt wrote, making it clear he is watching the price action closely — and possibly getting ready to act ahead of time. This matches his usual approach of identifying classic chart patterns before they break out, not after.

The setup in question shows a period of accumulation after the 2022 capitulation wick, with rising volume and a steady ADX climb, which suggests a strengthening trend. If it breaks out above $720, it will be the first time since May 2021 that BCH prints a new high on the monthly chart.

Who knew in 2026 that the "other Bitcoin" might have one more trick up its sleeve. Keep an eye on the monthly close. If it clears the line, it is no longer a forgotten fork.