Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Celebrates XRP ETF Milestone, 100 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours Save Shiba Inu, Cardano's 1,303% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Bulls — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 19/12/2025 - 0:56
    Crypto market today: Crypto market slips below $3 trillion; XRP beats BTC and ETH in ETF inflows; Shiba Inu prints rare price–on-chain divergence.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Celebrates XRP ETF Milestone, 100 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours Save Shiba Inu, Cardano's 1,303% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Bulls — Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP ETFs log 30 straight days of inflows as Bitcoin and Ethereum lag

    XRP ETFs have recorded an impressive streak of inflows, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has taken note of this fact.

    • ETFs inflows. The collective group of XRP exchange-traded funds has now recorded positive net inflows for 30 consecutive trading sessions.

    The collective group of XRP ETFs has recorded positive net inflows for 30 consecutive trading sessions. For comparison, Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have experienced "choppier" flows Ripple Brad Garlinghouse recently took to the X social media platform to highlight the recent milestone recorded by the XRP products. 

    • $250 million debut. Canary Capital launched the first U.S. spot XRP ETF.

    Canary Capital launched the first U.S. spot XRP ETF. It debuted with record first-day volume for a non-Ethereum altcoin ETF, attracting nearly $250 million quickly.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: $2,500 Is Ethereum's Next Cushion, XRP Obviously Not Hitting $0, Bitcoin (BTC) H&S-Fueled Reversal on the Edge
    Key XRP Ledger Amendment Gets Activated
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CTO Drops 'Wow!' on Major XRP Milestone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears 'Black Friday' Bottom, Bitcoin to $52,000? Don't Be Surprised, Bollinger Bands Warn
    XRP Double Top Warning Issued by Brandt

    Following Canary's success, other major issuers went live in rapid succession to capture market share. These include Franklin Templeton (XRPZ), Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP), and Grayscale XRP ETF (GXRP). There are also other launches in the pipeline.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu prints rare price–on-chain divergence

    Shiba Inu is still losing supply on exchanges, which is a great sign for the future of the asset.

    • Exchange outflows. Nearly 100 billion SHIB left centralized exchanges within a 24-hour window.

    Shiba Inu is showing one of the more interesting divergences it has printed in months. While the price continues to grind lower and sit uncomfortably near local lows, on-chain behavior tells a different story. Nearly 100 billion SHIB are leaving exchanges in a 24-hour window. That kind of outflow matters, especially at depressed price levels.

    • Bullish sign. This behavior typically signals reduced immediate sell pressure, not aggressive distribution.

    Exchange reserve data shows a clear contraction. Coins are moving off trading platforms, not piling onto them. That typically signals reduced immediate sell pressure, not aggressive distribution. At this stage of the cycle, sustained outflows suggest holders are choosing custody over liquidity, which is often how bottoms form rather than how crashes accelerate.  

    Advertisement

    Crypto market slips below $3 trillion as Cardano longs face heavy liquidations

    Cardano hit with 1,303% liquidation imbalance as ADA price faces next crucial test on the market.

    • $2.95 trillion drop. Major cryptocurrencies are now testing intermediate technical support levels as investors reassess risk exposure heading into year’s end.

    The majority of cryptocurrencies traded in the red on Wednesday, as the crypto market extended its drop, with overall capitalization falling below $3 trillion for the third time in a month. 

    The crypto market capitalization fell to $2.95 trillion, a level that some believe may open the door to further weakness. The market sentiment has worsened alongside price action. The crypto fear and greed index has dropped to 11, its lowest reading in about one month, remaining in the fear zone.

    • 1,303% liquidation. A total of $1.18 million in leveraged longs were liquidated.

    Major coins are testing intermediate technical support levels as investors reassess risk exposure into year's end. According to CoinGlass data, the recent drop in 24 hours has resulted in a total of $1.24 million in liquidation for Cardano, of which more than 93% of this figure was that of leveraged longs. 

    A total of $1.18 million in leveraged longs were liquidated, with shorts coming in at 86,380. The imbalance in long and short liquidation came in at 1,303% as longs suffered the brunt of liquidations.

    #Ripple News #XRP ETF #Shiba Inu #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Dec 19, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: $2,500 Is Ethereum's Next Cushion, XRP Obviously Not Hitting $0, Bitcoin (BTC) H&S-Fueled Reversal on the Edge
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 18, 2025 - 20:36
    Key XRP Ledger Amendment Gets Activated
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    $U Stablecoin Launches on BNB Сhain and Ethereum by United Stables
    Fhenix Launches Fhenix402, Bringing Private Micropayments to Base’s x402 Standard
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 0:56
    Ripple CEO Celebrates XRP ETF Milestone, 100 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours Save Shiba Inu, Cardano's 1,303% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Bulls — Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Dec 19, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: $2,500 Is Ethereum's Next Cushion, XRP Obviously Not Hitting $0, Bitcoin (BTC) H&S-Fueled Reversal on the Edge
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 18, 2025 - 20:36
    Key XRP Ledger Amendment Gets Activated
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD