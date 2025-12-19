Ripple CEO Celebrates XRP ETF Milestone, 100 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours Save Shiba Inu, Cardano's 1,303% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Bulls — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

XRP ETFs log 30 straight days of inflows as Bitcoin and Ethereum lag

XRP ETFs have recorded an impressive streak of inflows, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has taken note of this fact.

ETFs inflows. The collective group of XRP exchange-traded funds has now recorded positive net inflows for 30 consecutive trading sessions.

For comparison, Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have experienced "choppier" flows Ripple Brad Garlinghouse recently took to the X social media platform to highlight the recent milestone recorded by the XRP products.

$250 million debut. Canary Capital launched the first U.S. spot XRP ETF.

Canary Capital launched the first U.S. spot XRP ETF. It debuted with record first-day volume for a non-Ethereum altcoin ETF, attracting nearly $250 million quickly.

Following Canary's success, other major issuers went live in rapid succession to capture market share. These include Franklin Templeton (XRPZ), Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP), and Grayscale XRP ETF (GXRP). There are also other launches in the pipeline.

Shiba Inu prints rare price–on-chain divergence

Shiba Inu is still losing supply on exchanges, which is a great sign for the future of the asset.

Exchange outflows. Nearly 100 billion SHIB left centralized exchanges within a 24-hour window.

Shiba Inu is showing one of the more interesting divergences it has printed in months. While the price continues to grind lower and sit uncomfortably near local lows, on-chain behavior tells a different story. Nearly 100 billion SHIB are leaving exchanges in a 24-hour window. That kind of outflow matters, especially at depressed price levels.

Bullish sign. This behavior typically signals reduced immediate sell pressure, not aggressive distribution.

Exchange reserve data shows a clear contraction. Coins are moving off trading platforms, not piling onto them. That typically signals reduced immediate sell pressure, not aggressive distribution. At this stage of the cycle, sustained outflows suggest holders are choosing custody over liquidity, which is often how bottoms form rather than how crashes accelerate.

Crypto market slips below $3 trillion as Cardano longs face heavy liquidations

Cardano hit with 1,303% liquidation imbalance as ADA price faces next crucial test on the market.

$2.95 trillion drop. Major cryptocurrencies are now testing intermediate technical support levels as investors reassess risk exposure heading into year’s end.

The majority of cryptocurrencies traded in the red on Wednesday, as the crypto market extended its drop, with overall capitalization falling below $3 trillion for the third time in a month.

The crypto market capitalization fell to $2.95 trillion, a level that some believe may open the door to further weakness. The market sentiment has worsened alongside price action. The crypto fear and greed index has dropped to 11, its lowest reading in about one month, remaining in the fear zone.

1,303% liquidation. A total of $1.18 million in leveraged longs were liquidated.

Major coins are testing intermediate technical support levels as investors reassess risk exposure into year's end. According to CoinGlass data, the recent drop in 24 hours has resulted in a total of $1.24 million in liquidation for Cardano, of which more than 93% of this figure was that of leveraged longs.

A total of $1.18 million in leveraged longs were liquidated, with shorts coming in at 86,380. The imbalance in long and short liquidation came in at 1,303% as longs suffered the brunt of liquidations.