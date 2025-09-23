Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Celebrates New Marriage with Emotional Message

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 23/09/2025 - 5:23
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has shared a photo from his extremely luxurious wedding
    Ripple CEO Celebrates New Marriage with Emotional Message
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has taken to the X social media network to post about his lavish wedding, sharing a picture of himself and his bride, Tara Milsti.

    "This next chapter of life is so much sweeter with you," Garlinghouse said on social media. 

    Milsti, a certified dietitian nutritionist, is seen wearing a strapless white wedding dress in the picture alongside a sheer white veil and a diamond necklace. 

    French Riviera luxury 

    According to a recent report by The Daily Mail, the couple celebrated their wedding at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, a historic resort town on the French Riviera. 

    The extremely luxurious hotel, which features rooms designed with traditional French-Victorian decor, offers suites that might cost more than €5,100 per night. 

    Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc has hosted a slew of A-listers, including Madonna.

    A-list stars

    The list of wedding guests included such Hollywood celebrities as Nina Dobrev ("The Vampire Diaries"), Zac Efron ("17 Again" and "Baywatch"), as well as Miles Teller ("Whiplash" and "Top Gun: Maverick"), and Chace Crawford ("Gossip Girl"). 

    Chris Martin from Coldplay performed during the highly luxurious wedding. 

    Garlinghouse's previous marriage 

    Garlinghouse was previously married to Kristen Elizabeth Mautner, a highly accomplished lacrosse player and Princeton University graduate, with whom he has three children. They married in 1998 when both were business development managers. 

    #Brad Garlinghouse #Ripple News #XRP News
