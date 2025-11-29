'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Recommends Bitcoin as Tool to Get Rich While World Collapses

Popular Bitcoin advocate and the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad has issued warnings of the impending market crash to all investors across the globe, hinting that Bitcoin may be the savior they need.

In a recent X post on Nov. 29, Kiyosaki claimed that the end of Japan’s decades-long “carry trade” could trigger a rapid deflation in bubble-like global markets.

While this poses a significant threat to the worldwide financial system, the Bitcoin trader warned that only those who reposition quickly will avoid being caught in the fallout.

While Kiyosaki is known for his crisis-driven market predictions, he reaffirmed his long-held belief that traditional markets are headed for a major correction. With the looming downtrend rapidly drawing closer, Kiyosaki has called the attention of investors on the gradual evaporation of liquidity that has supported risk assets for years.

Kiyosaki cites perfect opportunity to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum

While Kiyosaki’s statement has sparked a bit of fear among investors, he further emphasized that the situation presents an opportunity for investors to make proper financial decisions and not a dead end.

According to Kiyosaki, gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently the most reliable tools to hedge against the impending market fall and grow wealth during global instability.

Notably, Kiyosaki has urged investors to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum, explaining that the assets will offer protection when the world begins to get poorer.

Kiyosaki hinted that capital will flow into hard assets as confidence in fiat currencies weakens, hence investors that accumulate Bitcoin and Ethereum can get richer while the world gets poorer.