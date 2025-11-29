Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Recommends Bitcoin as Tool to Get Rich While World Collapses

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 29/11/2025 - 12:04
    With the global market continuing to show signs of a major correction, Robert Kiyosaki believes Bitcoin and Ethereum have the power to save the impending financial crisis.
    Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Recommends Bitcoin as Tool to Get Rich While World Collapses
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Popular Bitcoin advocate and the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad has issued warnings of the impending market crash to all investors across the globe, hinting that Bitcoin may be the savior they need.

    Advertisement

    In a recent X post on Nov. 29, Kiyosaki claimed that the end of Japan’s decades-long “carry trade” could trigger a rapid deflation in bubble-like global markets.

    While this poses a significant threat to the worldwide financial system, the Bitcoin trader warned that only those who reposition quickly will avoid being caught in the fallout.

    HOT Stories
    How Low Will Bitcoin Price Drop in 2025?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Ethereum Surge Toward $3,500 as Momentum Rebuilds? XRP's Bullish Reversal Targets $2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Fresh Upside Push
    Early Uber Investor Urges Tether to Sell Its Bitcoin Holdings
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Unlocks Apple and Google Pay in 40 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims at 32% Upside, Bitcoin Options Spike to $13.1 Billion

    While Kiyosaki is known for his crisis-driven market predictions, he reaffirmed his long-held belief that traditional markets are headed for a major correction. With the looming downtrend rapidly drawing closer, Kiyosaki has called the attention of investors on the gradual evaporation of liquidity that has supported risk assets for years.

    Advertisement

    Kiyosaki cites perfect opportunity to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum

    While Kiyosaki’s statement has sparked a bit of fear among investors, he further emphasized that the situation presents an opportunity for investors to make proper financial decisions and not a dead end.

    According to Kiyosaki, gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently the most reliable tools to hedge against the impending market fall and grow wealth during global instability.

    Notably, Kiyosaki has urged investors to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum, explaining that the assets will offer protection when the world begins to get poorer.

    Kiyosaki hinted that capital will flow into hard assets as confidence in fiat currencies weakens, hence investors that accumulate Bitcoin and Ethereum can get richer while the world gets poorer.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Gold
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 11:55
    $4,180,000,000 in 24 Hours, XRP Open Interest Takes Major Leap
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 11:44
    Ripple's David Schwartz: Being CTO Is Pretty Wild
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 12:04
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Recommends Bitcoin as Tool to Get Rich While World Collapses
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 11:55
    $4,180,000,000 in 24 Hours, XRP Open Interest Takes Major Leap
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 11:44
    Ripple's David Schwartz: Being CTO Is Pretty Wild
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD