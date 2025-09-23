Polkadot (DOT) Price Reacts to Biggest Tokenomics Overhaul, $6 Retest Incoming?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Polkadot (DOT) has decided to put a cap on its token supply, overhauling the whole outlook for the digital asset. In a post on X, Polkadot announced to the community that it was setting a new cap of 2.1 billion.

Polkadot community backs bullish outlook

Notably, this referred to the total number of DOT that can ever exist on the network. Currently, Polkadot has approximately 1.6 billion DOT in circulation. This suggests that, for now, about 500 million new DOTS can still be minted.

This represents about 29% of the current supply. Polkadot has assured users that the minting of this additional volume will be phased in over the next 135 years. The goal is to avoid overwhelming the market and impacting the price with oversupply.

The new 2.1B cap of DOT means that supply will increase by just 29% over the next 135 years.



→ 7.4% issuance rate today

→ 3.3% issuance rate in March 2026 pic.twitter.com/V7jWjl9xPw — Polkadot (@Polkadot) September 23, 2025

According to the explanation, the current issuance rate is at 7.4%. That is, 7.4% of the total supply is created annually and distributed mainly to validators and nominators for securing the network.

However, in line with the new fixed cap, this minting rate would drop to 3.3% by March 2026. This implies that DOT will become scarcer in the long term. Many expect that this will increase the value of the asset with time, given that the total coin now has a maximum supply cap.

Members of the Polkadot community have hailed the move as a strategic one that would contribute to growth. They maintain that lower inflation could drive long-term improvements. Primarily by lowering inflation and increasing the scarcity of the asset, Polkadot is putting a bullish catalyst in play.

Polkadot price reaction and competitive edge

Following the announcement, the Polkadot price climbed from a low of $3.94 to a peak at $4.06. As of press time, DOT is changing hands at $4.03, which represents a 1.1% increase in the last 24 hours. However, trading volume remains deep in the red zone, down by 40.09% to $279.21 million.

If Polkadot investors warm up to engaging the asset, this could trigger more price gains in the coming days, with a $6 target in the midterm.

Meanwhile, the community is looking forward to its new 2.0 upgrade. The objective of the upgrade is to improve the performance of smart contracts and increase adoption. It will also signal to Cardano, the blockchain’s rival, that Polkadot is stepping up in the ecosystem.