XRP to $2? What's Left Now

The crypto market is largely trading in the green at 2026's start; XRP extended its recovery from the Dec. 31 low of $1.80 into the second day.

At the time of writing, XRP was trading up 2.2% in the last 24 hours to $1.89, having reached an intraday high of $1.90.

The recent move seems like a limited recovery inside a broader ceiling. XRP repeatedly slowed as it approached the $1.90 range, which lines up with a broader resistance zone ahead of the $2 level. This matters because recent attempts to reclaim $2 have failed quickly, turning the level into a supply zone where sellers are taking profits.

According to crypto analyst Steph is Crypto, since 2017, XRP’s price has repeatedly been rejected in the $2 zone. This is as every major cycle rally stalled at this level, making it one of the most important long-term resistance areas in XRP’s history.

On a yearly time frame, the longer the price builds under resistance, the more powerful the move tends to be once it finally breaks.

A clean, consecutive close above $2 would signal long-term supply exhaustion and open the door to a bigger price move.

What's left?

XRP faces resistance in the $1.9 range, with a broader range between $1.77 and $2.00, as technical indicators show mixed momentum. Notably, the $1.91 to $1.98 resistance band has stopped XRP from advancing toward $2.

Momentum indicators remain mixed. A few oscillators suggest bullish divergence as though momentum is improving even as the price has not made a breakout yet, but this still requires a bit of follow-through, especially above the $1.9 range, to validate it.

On the other hand, the structure looks constructive as long as XRP holds above the $1.82 level and more broadly above the $1.77 level, which XRP has recently confirmed as support.

A sustained push above $1.88 opens the door to a run toward $1.95, with $2.00 as the breakout trigger. A clean breakout above $2 might likely attract buyers and force sellers who are defending this level to reposition.