Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP to $2? What's Left Now

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 2/01/2026 - 16:42
    Eyes are on the XRP price as it approaches a multi-year resistance level.
    Advertisement
    XRP to $2? What's Left Now
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market is largely trading in the green at 2026's start; XRP extended its recovery from the Dec. 31 low of $1.80 into the second day.

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, XRP was trading up 2.2% in the last 24 hours to $1.89, having reached an intraday high of $1.90.

    The recent move seems like a limited recovery inside a broader ceiling. XRP repeatedly slowed as it approached the $1.90 range, which lines up with a broader resistance zone ahead of the $2 level. This matters because recent attempts to reclaim $2 have failed quickly, turning the level into a supply zone where sellers are taking profits.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Explodes 10,728%, Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks Four-Year Market Cycle — Crypto News Digest
    Coinbase's Armstrong Unveils Top 3 Priorities for 2026
    XRP Price Prediction 2026
    Canadian Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin Could Trade 'a Lot Lower' If This Happens
    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    According to crypto analyst Steph is Crypto, since 2017, XRP’s price has repeatedly been rejected in the $2 zone. This is as every major cycle rally stalled at this level, making it one of the most important long-term resistance areas in XRP’s history.

    Advertisement

    On a yearly time frame, the longer the price builds under resistance, the more powerful the move tends to be once it finally breaks.

    A clean, consecutive close above $2 would signal long-term supply exhaustion and open the door to a bigger price move.

    What's left?

    XRP faces resistance in the $1.9 range, with a broader range between $1.77 and $2.00, as technical indicators show mixed momentum. Notably, the $1.91 to $1.98 resistance band has stopped XRP from advancing toward $2.

    Advertisement

    Momentum indicators remain mixed. A few oscillators suggest bullish divergence as though momentum is improving even as the price has not made a breakout yet, but this still requires a bit of follow-through, especially above the $1.9 range, to validate it.

    On the other hand, the structure looks constructive as long as XRP holds above the $1.82 level and more broadly above the $1.77 level, which XRP has recently confirmed as support.

    A sustained push above $1.88 opens the door to a run toward $1.95, with $2.00 as the breakout trigger. A clean breakout above $2 might likely attract buyers and force sellers who are defending this level to reposition.

    #XRP News #XRP Price Prediction #XRP #Cryptocurrency
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 2, 2026 - 16:19
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Explodes 10,728%, Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks Four-Year Market Cycle — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 15:13
    Bitcoin Scores First Year with Zero Obituaries: Details
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 16:42
    XRP to $2? What's Left Now
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 2, 2026 - 16:19
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Explodes 10,728%, Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks Four-Year Market Cycle — Crypto News Digest
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 15:13
    Bitcoin Scores First Year with Zero Obituaries: Details
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 15:04
    BlackRock Makes First Bitcoin and Ethereum Sale of 2026
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 14:28
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Sees First Drop in 2026, but 3,777,885 SHIB Gone
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 16:42
    XRP to $2? What's Left Now
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 16:19
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Explodes 10,728%, Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks Four-Year Market Cycle — Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 15:13
    Bitcoin Scores First Year with Zero Obituaries: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD