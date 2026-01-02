World’s Highest IQ Holder Launches Digital Asset to Support XRP

The world’s highest IQ holder, YoungHoon Kim, has again shown support for the leading altcoin XRP after announcing the launch of a crypto token based on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

The project, which Kim considers a major effort to support the XRP ecosystem, introduces a two-chain, two-role design built around both Solana and the XRP Ledger.

As part of the project, Kim initially launched $LAMB, a Solana-native crypto asset primarily designed to drive community growth, social engagement, and meme culture.

While Kim revealed that the proposed XRP-based token will launch after the presale of $LAMB, he has yet to announce the name of the token.

Nonetheless, he revealed that the token aims to provide functional utility for the XRP Ledger and the broader XRP ecosystem, noting that it will be structured to inject value directly into XRPL.

As part of its mission, the token will serve as the operational engine for decentralized governance, DAO participation, and on-chain engagement.

XRP community frowns at Kim’s XRPL initiative

While Kim clearly declared that the launch of the token is aimed at supporting XRP, his initiative has received mixed reactions from the XRP community, with the majority of commentators expressing displeasure with the project.

Reactions to the project show many users expressing doubts about the credibility of the project, Kim’s IQ claim, and the risks associated with the presale structure of the first token, $LAMB, and the proposed token.

Some of the criticism centered on Kim’s constant price predictions, which have often failed. His recent $3 prediction, which also failed as XRP remained below $2 within the expected period, has been perceived as a mere tactic to gain attention and eventually dump his token.

While it appears that the XRP community largely doubts the credibility of Kim’s crypto projects amid claims of a suspected scam, the repeated bold predictions have further fueled mistrust and heightened skepticism about the intentions behind Kim’s project.