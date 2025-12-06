Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Weighs In on Bitcoin: Can It Be Replicated?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 6/12/2025 - 9:46
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has joined an X discussion on Bitcoin, with recent facts revealing one thing that differentiates it from gold.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Weighs In on Bitcoin: Can It Be Replicated?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has weighed in on the ongoing discussion in the market regarding Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    Reactions were triggered across the crypto community when Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao and one of Bitcoin's most vocal critics, Peter Schiff, engaged in a Bitcoin versus gold debate at the recently concluded Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai, UAE.

    The debate reached its high point when Zhao pulled out a gold bar and asked Schiff to verify if it was real. Schiff answered in the negative: "I don’t know," as he would be unable to verify it without having extra tools.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Last Chance Before $1, Another Bitcoin (BTC) Wave to Set $100,000 in Stone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback to the Bottom is Possible
    Ethereum’s Buterin Advocates for Stronger Crypto
    XRP Hits Astonishing 1,694,200% Liquidation Imbalance, Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on Ethereum Outage, $185 Million in Bitcoin Exits Binance in Minutes – Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk's SpaceX Relocates $100 Million in Bitcoin, USD Stablecoin $1 Million Exploit, New Cloudflare Outage Takes Down Coinbase

    The London Bullion Market Association confirms there is only one method to verify gold with 100% certainty, which is fire assaying.

    Advertisement

    Zhao seized the moment to push the point that Bitcoin transactions are verified instantly, on the blockchain, while gold still struggles with basic authentication.

    Joining the discussion stemming from this specific incident, an X user asked how long it would take to replicate Bitcoin. "Create a new one, exactly the same. How much would it cost?" the X user inquired.

    Schwartz, waving aside this assumption, asked: "How could it both be new and exactly the same? And how would the existence of replicas of bitcoin affect bitcoin?"

    1 BTC = 1 BTC

    The "BTC = 1 BTC" slogan remains a well-used phrase in the crypto market.

    The "1 BTC = 1 BTC" corrects the notion that when the price of Bitcoin goes down, it loses its value. This price reduction is, however, only in terms of its relationship to fiat currency. In reality, one Bitcoin is still equal to one Bitcoin.

    This knocks out the speculation of Bitcoin replicas, given that there are only 21 million Bitcoin (BTC) to be mined in total. The fixed supply of Bitcoin means that there will only ever be 21 million coins in circulation. As of press time, Bitcoin's total supply is 19,957,806 BTC with 1,042,194 coins left to be mined out of the fixed 21 million supply.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 9:23
    This EIP Brings 100x Scaling to Ethereum
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 6:09
    $2 XRP May Soon Become No More Than a Dream: Bollinger Bands Warning
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Hotstuff Labs launches Hotstuff, a DeFi native Layer 1 connecting On-Chain Trading with Global Fiat Rails
    iAero Protocol Launches Token Sweeper, Distributes 5% of LIQ Supply to Stakers
    VerifiedX and Blockdaemon Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Scalable DeFi Access Globally
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 9:46
    Ripple CTO Weighs In on Bitcoin: Can It Be Replicated?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 9:23
    This EIP Brings 100x Scaling to Ethereum
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Dec 6, 2025 - 6:09
    $2 XRP May Soon Become No More Than a Dream: Bollinger Bands Warning
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD