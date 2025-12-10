Bitcoin Teases $100,000 Recovery, But There's a Death Cross Catch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On paper, Bitcoin’s latest move looks good: the price is rising, trading volumes are healthy and the market is optimistic about reaching six-figure territory. However, a closer look at the chart reveals that the current situation resembles a setup that is waiting for upside movement first before hitting the real bear trigger.

Looking at the TradingView chart, it seems that BTC is pushing up to the $102,000-$109,000 pocket while, in the meantime, the 23-week and 50-week moving average seem to form a crossover pattern which, as the shorter curve is about to cross the longer one, is a death cross.

Also, the 200-week moving average at $66,000 seems like a magnet if the price of BTC is indeed set to fall after hitting a grim pattern.

That is the center of the whole setup because the move toward $100,000 looks optimistic only until you place these pieces together and realize the chart is guiding the price into a bull trap.

This is why the bounce feels normal even though the structure behind it is not. BTC sitting near the low $90,000s has enough room to drift toward $100,000 without triggering anything unusual, and that window lets the market build comfort before the cross completes.

Perfect bull trap

The $102,000-$109,000 band becomes the perfect trap because it gives bulls the last "this looks fine" moment before the death cross prints, and once it prints, the $66,000 level is hard to dismiss.

The long-trend average does not sit there for decoration. It is where pressure builds when a midtrend cross hits elevated prices because the market prefers to reset at a level that actually holds historical weight.

None of this stops Bitcoin from touching $100,000. It just reframes what that move represents.