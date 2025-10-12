AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Next 48 Hours to Decide Crypto Market's Fate

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 12/10/2025 - 10:14
    Cryptocurrency market is yet to recover after worst flash crash of 2025
    Advertisement
    Next 48 Hours to Decide Crypto Market's Fate
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It will be clear in the next 48 hours whether the recent decline in Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market as a whole is the start of a long-term downtrend or a temporary technical flush. The short- and midterm price structure signals show mounting tension beneath the surface, as volatility subtly increases before more significant movements take place.

    Advertisement

    Steps to normalization

    Only in retrospect do most traders identify a crash. Finding out how market stress builds up before it breaks is the key to differentiating between anticipation and reaction. Data from the recent sell-off and the August all-time high show how Bitcoinvectors Flash Crash Alerts can differentiate between deeper structural weakness and temporary stress, in order to detect early volatility shocks.

    Visible panic is rarely the first sign of a market breakdown. Initially, it is localized stress that permeates the order book. Many hours prior to the major move, the Flash Crash Alert records these early-stage volatility spikes. While price action remained surprisingly stable, alerts were set off well before the crash in August and the most recent event, identifying concentrated downside pressure. By providing an early defensive mechanism, this early signal allows traders to limit exposure prior to widespread capitulation.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Swissblock

    • Stabilization: The end of panic

    In order to determine when selling pressure has subsided, Bitcoinvectors monitors volatility compression after liquidation waves. Diminished local stress during this Stabilizing Price phase suggests that short-term panic may be coming to an end, and that market recalibration may be starting. This stage determines whether a recovery is real or just a short-term one. The signal offers a framework for determining if the circumstances call for maintenance of caution or permit reentry.

    Currently, the market is defined by two indicators. A bearish turn in the volatility skew that indicates the start of structural change is known as a Regime Shift Signal.

    • Risk-off signal: Verification of systemic decline and extended contraction of liquidity

    The August collapse confirmed a complete structural breakdown, as both signals were activated. On the other hand, the recent sell-off has only resulted in the Regime Shift Signal, which suggests increased stress but no systemic failure.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 9:07
    $380 Billion Crypto Crash Clears the Deck for the Next Major Rally, 10x Research Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 7:58
    XRP Holders Didn't Panic Despite 50% Price Drop
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global AI Show Announces Milestone Edition: AI:2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures
    Block your dates for The Global Blockchain Show 2025 hosted by VAP Group in Abu Dhabi
    AIDA: The All-in-One Web3 Interface - Swap, Launch, Trade & Create with AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 10:14
    Next 48 Hours to Decide Crypto Market's Fate
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 9:07
    $380 Billion Crypto Crash Clears the Deck for the Next Major Rally, 10x Research Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 7:58
    XRP Holders Didn't Panic Despite 50% Price Drop
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all