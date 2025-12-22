Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Nothing Is 100% Failsafe: Nate Geraci Ends Bitcoin Quantum Threat Debate

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 22/12/2025 - 12:17
    ETF expert Nate Geraci believes Bitcoin can be cracked with quantum computing as a human-created technology.
    Advertisement
    Nothing Is 100% Failsafe: Nate Geraci Ends Bitcoin Quantum Threat Debate
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the debate continues to rage on the safety of Bitcoin (BTC) from quantum computer threats, the president of the ETFStore, Nate Geraci, has waded in. In a post on X, Geraci expressed his opinion simply by stating, "Nothing in this world is 10% failsafe."

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin quantum threats divide crypto stakeholders

    Notably, Geraci referenced his post from December 2020, where he explained his thoughts about the flagship cryptocurrency asset. 

    According to him, Bitcoin is a human technological creation, and as such, it can have vulnerabilities.

    Geraci emphasized that while Bitcoin’s safety measures remain robust and resilient, it is not beyond the laws of technological risks. He opines that since Bitcoin is software, like all technology, it operates within certain limits of cryptographic knowledge.

    The ETF expert believes that as cryptographic technology continues to evolve and computing power increases, it is possible for Bitcoin to be cracked. That is, although Bitcoin is extremely secure now, it is wrong to claim that it will stay immune forever from all forms of cryptographic attacks.

    Geraci’s philosophical view of "if it can be created, it can be destroyed" counters recent narratives in some quarters that Bitcoin will not succumb to quantum computer threats.

    JAN3 CEO Samson Mow recently dismissed fears about quantum computers being able to crack BTC around 2028. Mow claimed that people were stressing over the wrong thing, as Bitcoin’s elliptic curve cryptography will not fail.

    Mow’s reaction was in response to the "Quantum Doomsday Clock," predicting that the next generation of advanced technology will be able to steal keys by March 8, 2028. He insists that before any blockchain can be cracked, military infrastructures will have first been cracked.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/22/2025 - 11:16
    Ripple Executive: Future Has Never Looked Brighter
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Similarly, Google veteran Graham Cooke said Bitcoin is not currently threatened by quantum computing. He believes that the mathematical computation securing crypto wallets is very powerful and cannot be compromised.

    Could quantum threats create opportunities for developers? 

    Other notable figures in the cryptocurrency space that have contributed to the quantum computer threat debates are Cardano Chief Technology Officer of Midnight Sebastian Gulliemot.  

    He says even when quantum computers become powerful, Cardano’s Midnight will still be secure.

    Perhaps, developers of different blockchains might take on the challenge of securing their different networks given Nate Geraci’s take on technological vulnerabilities.

    As the countdown to 2028 approaches, the debate around quantum computer threats might increase, and more clarity will be provided.

    #Bitcoin #Quantum Computing
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Dec 22, 2025 - 12:12
    Morning Crypto Report: Fighting XRP Is Bearish: Solana Founder, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears Another 0, Bitcoin Erases Bears With 17,128% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 11:16
    Ripple Executive: Future Has Never Looked Brighter
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 12:17
    Nothing Is 100% Failsafe: Nate Geraci Ends Bitcoin Quantum Threat Debate
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Dec 22, 2025 - 12:12
    Morning Crypto Report: Fighting XRP Is Bearish: Solana Founder, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears Another 0, Bitcoin Erases Bears With 17,128% Liquidation Imbalance
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 11:16
    Ripple Executive: Future Has Never Looked Brighter
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD