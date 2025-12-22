Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Executive: Future Has Never Looked Brighter

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 22/12/2025 - 11:16
    Ripple's Managing Director of Middle East and Africa reflects on the company's journey so far, saying the future has never been brighter.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Executive: Future Has Never Looked Brighter
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple Senior Executive Officer and Managing Director of Middle East and Africa Reece Merrick reflects on the journey in the last five years.

    Advertisement

    This comes as the SEC lawsuit marks five years: on Dec. 22, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a high-profile enforcement action against Ripple, alleging that it broke securities laws by selling XRP without registering it as a security.

    Merrick reflects on this, saying that five years ago, the SEC launched its lawsuit against Ripple, adding that he remembers it as if it were yesterday.

    HOT Stories
    SEC’s Lawsuit Against Ripple Turns 5: How It Happened
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Back in 2023, XRP Can Take $2 Back Already, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Reversal Guaranteed?
    Critical Shiba Inu Price Level Revealed to Bulls, Ripple CEO Celebrates XRP ETF Milestone, DOGE Price Might Add Zero, Solana Eyes Golden Cross – Top Weekly Crypto News
    Galaxy's Top Researcher Reveals When Bitcoin Will Hit $250K

    The Ripple exec said that what stayed with him the most during these trying times was watching the entire global team rally with unbreakable focus and determination. He added that seeing that unity and refusal to be distracted, along with the facts, made him absolutely positive that Ripple would win undoubtedly.

    Advertisement

    Fast forward to now, and Merrick said that Ripple did not just survive, it built and grew exponentially through it.

    With the SEC lawsuit now history, Merrick adds that the future has never looked brighter, not just for Ripple, but for the entire industry.

    Advertisement

    Future has never been brighter

    2025 marked Ripple's most ambitious year yet, with four major acquisitions in its bid to be the one-stop infrastructure provider for moving value. Ripple has invested nearly $4 billion into the crypto ecosystem through strategic investments and acquisitions.

    Ripple’s now-closed $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury marks a significant expansion into the multitrillion-dollar corporate finance arena, a market many predict will lead the next phase of digital asset adoption.

    The company’s $200 million acquisition of Rail is anticipated to make Ripple Payments the market’s most comprehensive end-to-end stablecoin payments solution. Ripple also acquired Hidden Road, now Ripple Prime, completing the liquidity and execution layer of its one-stop-shop vision.

    In November, Ripple announced a $500 million strategic investment at a $40 billion valuation from institutional investors led by funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, affiliates of Citadel Securities, Pantera Capital, Galaxy Digital, Brevan Howard and Marshall Wace.

    In a significant milestone, RLUSD stablecoin was greenlisted by Abu Dhabi’s FSRA, enabling its use as collateral on exchanges, for lending and on prime brokerage platforms within ADGlobalMarket.

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 10:35
    Binance Sees Enormous Chainlink (LINK) Withdrawal
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 9:51
    Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 20% as Privacy Hype Mounts
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 11:16
    Ripple Executive: Future Has Never Looked Brighter
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 10:35
    Binance Sees Enormous Chainlink (LINK) Withdrawal
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 22, 2025 - 9:51
    Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) up 20% as Privacy Hype Mounts
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD