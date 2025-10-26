Morning Crypto Report: Why Is XRP Price Up Today? Ripple CEO and President Defy Retail Fear, Cardano at Risk of 20% Death Cross Crash

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The week is closing out on Sunday with crypto looking tired as traders still figure out October’s mess. Bitcoin is stuck at just over $111,800, while Ethereum is too weak to hold $4,000. Altcoins as a group are drifting, not in a freefall yet, but not inspiring either, as the crypto market rolls into November with limited liquidity and almost no drive.

The one name stealing the spotlight is XRP. Retail investors are boiling with doom scenarios of sub-$2 collapses, even though the price just printed $2.60 after a 4% daily gain. Social data shows this kind of fear historically indicated the buy zone.

Bitcoin price news: $115,000 wall refuses to break

Bitcoin is doing the usual trick of hanging just enough above the danger line to calm nerves but not enough to spark a bull rally. After dipping to $102,000 earlier this month, it clawed back to $111,000, but every attempt at $115,000 has been disappointing.

Right now, the chart shows nothing more than a range-bound chop, with capped rallies and buyers and sellers taking turns at predictable levels.

Bitcoin Price by CoinMarketCap

Volumes are drying up, meaning fewer hands are needed to swing the market, which keeps BTC boxed between $110,000 and $115,000, and traders know exactly how fragile that box really is.

For Bitcoin, the story going into the weekly close is survival. Stay above $111,000 and the market avoids another wave of forced selling. Fail to push past $115,000 and the whole setup stays like a house of cards. Everyone is watching the same corridor, waiting for the next real move to confirm whether October’s low was the bottom or just a Halloween warning.

XRP getting boost from retail panic

XRP is playing out its classic social-sentiment paradox again. At $2.60, up 4% on the day, retail talk is dictated by panic calls about a break under $2. That same script has played before, says Santiment — small wallets dumping into fear while bigger ones vacuum the supply.

The other way, whenever speculations go wild about $3+ targets, it has been the perfect time to sell.

All this is narrated by Ripple locking in one of its biggest structural plays to date. The Hidden Road acquisition is officially closed, rebranded as Ripple Prime, which makes the San Francisco-based company the first crypto outfit running its own global prime broker across FX, digital assets, swaps and fixed income.

In simple terms, it gives Ripple the keys to institutional infrastructure. Monica Long, Ripple’s president, spelled it out: XRP and the Ripple USD stablecoin, RLUSD, are not to sit on the sidelines, but to be used as collateral in brokerage products.

Ripple CEO declares XRP "center of everything Ripple does"

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is not leaving any room for interpretation, and his message this week was straightforward: XRP is not just part of the plan — it is the plan. In his words, "XRP sits at the center of everything Ripple does."

And when you stack that line against the string of acquisitions Ripple has made over the last two years — Metaco, Standard Custody, Rail, GTreasury and now Hidden Road — the theme is obvious. Each move builds new rails, and XRP is the liquidity layer designed to run on top.

The coordinated tone between Garlinghouse and Long is deliberate. Ripple is telegraphing to both markets and regulators that XRP is not just a "dino coin" with a cult base — it is being embedded into every piece of infrastructure Ripple is building. That kind of alignment is rare in crypto, and it is what gives XRP a unique narrative edge right now.

Cardano faces death cross and TVL collapse, 20% drop possible

Cardano’s week looks decent on paper with a 3.5% bounce, but the technical indicators are flashing like a warning siren. Price sits at $0.633, just under a critical $0.6858 level that ADA broke down from earlier this month.

But the chart has lined up a textbook death cross — the 50-day MA sliding under the 200-day MA — which almost always spells prolonged weakness. Add in a bearish pennant and a falling RSI, and the setup points one way: down.

If the pattern validates, ADA could lose another 20%, falling to around $0.5085, which would mark its lowest point since early 2025.

ADA/USD by TradingView

The technicals alone would worry traders, but the ecosystem picture is worse. DeFi TVL on Cardano has collapsed 20% in just the last month, sinking to $291 million. Capital is leaving, and without liquidity, protocols cannot sustain traction.

The only hope bulls can implement is to reclaim $0.8 — right where the 200-day curve sits, this would kill the bearish setup.

Outlook for next week

The next stretch into November will be all about whether crypto can shake off October’s negativity. The key levels and signals lining up for traders are clear:

Bitcoin (BTC): Watch $111,000 as the floor and $115,000 as the ceiling.

Ethereum (ETH): $4,000-$4,200 remains the pivot zone. Push through $4,200 and ETH looks alive again, slip under $3,800 and the weakness story continues.

Solana (SOL): The $200 line is the major one. Above it Solana gets a clean breakout narrative, but under $188 sellers take charge again.

XRP: Keep an eye on sentiment. Sub-$2 predictions mean fear, while $3+ hype calls mean greed.

Cardano (ADA): $0.60 is the danger zone. Lose it and the death cross will target $0.5085 as the next stop.

Markets are running light on liquidity, which means small moves can snowball into an avalanche fast. If Bitcoin does not escape its $110,000-$115,000 cage, everything else is going to keep drifting.