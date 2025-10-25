AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple President Teases Major XRP, RLUSD Push to Unlock Adoption

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 25/10/2025 - 10:38
    Ripple President Monica Long has weighed in on a major move expected to significantly boost XRP and RLUSD utility, saying that the future ahead is mighty bright.
    Advertisement
    Ripple President Teases Major XRP, RLUSD Push to Unlock Adoption
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple recently announced that its acquisition of Hidden Road has now been completed. This makes Hidden Road part of Ripple, officially now Ripple Prime. The move remains historic as it makes Ripple the first crypto company to own and operate a global, multi-asset prime broker, bringing the promise of digital assets to institutional customers at scale.

    Advertisement

    Earlier this year, Ripple announced its intent to acquire Hidden Road, a major non-bank prime broker, offering institutions a one-stop-shop for advanced services, including clearing, prime brokerage and financing across foreign exchange, digital assets, derivatives, swaps and fixed income.

    Ripple says the move marks an exciting new chapter, noting that since the time the initial announcement of the acquisition went out, Ripple Prime’s business has grown threefold, with further growth for new and existing customers expected.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Face Its Most Intense Battle, Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00002 Closer, Can Ethereum (ETH) Reclaim $4,000?
    'XRP Sits at the Center of Everything Ripple Does,' Garlinghouse Says
    Binance's CZ Finally Pardoned, $506 Million in XRP Moved in One Go, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Awake After 14 Years — Crypto News Digest
    BREAKING: Ripple Prime Officially Introduced

    This marks the fifth major acquisition by Ripple in the last two years, including an announcement to acquire treasury management system provider GTreasury last week, stablecoin-powered payment platform Rail in August 2025, the acquisition of Standard Custody in June 2024 and Metaco in May 2023.

    Advertisement

    Ripple president breaks silence

    In a tweet, Ripple President Monica Long reacted to the recent announcement of the Ripple Prime platform, highlighting that it comes with expansive opportunities.

    As Ripple Prime is exploring a number of ways to utilize XRP and RLUSD already being used as collateral for prime brokerage products, Long stated that the future ahead is mighty bright.

    Ripple’s payment infrastructure, crypto custody and stablecoin as well as the use of XRP are anticipated to complement the services offered within Ripple Prime.

    Ripple Prime is also expected to boost the utility and expand the reach of the Ripple USD stablecoin, RLUSD. Certain derivatives customers have already opted to hold their balances in RLUSD, the number of which is expected to increase in the coming months.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD #XRP #Monica Long
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 9:22
    XRP Prints 8% Surge in Futures Activity as Price Makes Huge Comeback
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 5:00
    XRP up This Week, But Do Not Get Too Comfortable: Bollinger Bands' Warning
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 10:38
    Ripple President Teases Major XRP, RLUSD Push to Unlock Adoption
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 9:22
    XRP Prints 8% Surge in Futures Activity as Price Makes Huge Comeback
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 5:00
    XRP up This Week, But Do Not Get Too Comfortable: Bollinger Bands' Warning
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all