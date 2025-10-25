Ripple President Teases Major XRP, RLUSD Push to Unlock Adoption

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple recently announced that its acquisition of Hidden Road has now been completed. This makes Hidden Road part of Ripple, officially now Ripple Prime. The move remains historic as it makes Ripple the first crypto company to own and operate a global, multi-asset prime broker, bringing the promise of digital assets to institutional customers at scale.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Ripple announced its intent to acquire Hidden Road, a major non-bank prime broker, offering institutions a one-stop-shop for advanced services, including clearing, prime brokerage and financing across foreign exchange, digital assets, derivatives, swaps and fixed income.

Ripple says the move marks an exciting new chapter, noting that since the time the initial announcement of the acquisition went out, Ripple Prime’s business has grown threefold, with further growth for new and existing customers expected.

This marks the fifth major acquisition by Ripple in the last two years, including an announcement to acquire treasury management system provider GTreasury last week, stablecoin-powered payment platform Rail in August 2025, the acquisition of Standard Custody in June 2024 and Metaco in May 2023.

Advertisement

Ripple president breaks silence

In a tweet, Ripple President Monica Long reacted to the recent announcement of the Ripple Prime platform, highlighting that it comes with expansive opportunities.

The opportunities now available to Ripple Prime (fka Hidden Road) are expansive. With $RLUSD already being used as collateral for a number of prime brokerage products, and Ripple Prime looking at a variety of ways to utilize XRP, the future ahead is mighty bright. https://t.co/YFSUQlyeOO — Monica Long (@MonicaLongSF) October 24, 2025

As Ripple Prime is exploring a number of ways to utilize XRP and RLUSD already being used as collateral for prime brokerage products, Long stated that the future ahead is mighty bright.

Ripple’s payment infrastructure, crypto custody and stablecoin as well as the use of XRP are anticipated to complement the services offered within Ripple Prime.

Ripple Prime is also expected to boost the utility and expand the reach of the Ripple USD stablecoin, RLUSD. Certain derivatives customers have already opted to hold their balances in RLUSD, the number of which is expected to increase in the coming months.