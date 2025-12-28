Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are dominating over bears on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.5% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is more bullish than bearish as it is closer to the resistance than to the support.

If buyers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a level breakout, followed by a test of the $88,500 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither side has seized the initiative as the rate of the main crypto is far from the key levels. The volume is low, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario for the upcoming week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. As neither bulls nor bears are dominating, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves in the first days of 2026.

Bitcoin is trading at $87,924 at press time.