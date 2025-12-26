Advertisement
    5,000% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Shiba Inu (SHIB), But Meme Coin Price Refuses to Stay Red

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 26/12/2025 - 14:37
    Shiba Inu coin posted a 5,000% liquidation imbalance, an ugly leverage flush that usually drags price lower, yet SHIB price flipped green on Binance and held the margin call heat.
    5,000% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Shiba Inu (SHIB), But Meme Coin Price Refuses to Stay Red
    Cover image via U.Today

    One of the biggest meme cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu (SHIB), just printed an ugly derivatives twist and then still ended up green, which is not how these sessions usually go when leverage gets "nuked."

    On the four-hour heatmap by CoinGlass, the liquidation hit landed almost entirely on longs: about $10,590 in long positions got flushed versus just $213.72 on the short side, and that is how the market got its 5,000% long-vs.-short imbalance headline.

    Most of the time, that kind of one-way wipeout reads like late buyers got caught and the market is about to keep pushing them down. This time, the price did not play along. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    According to TradingView, Shiba Inu coin was last seen near $0.00000721, up 2.12% on the day, and the intraday price action shows a fast jump, then a choppy hold near the top of the move instead of a slow bleed that keeps farming liquidations.

    Imbalance in Shiba Inu price

    The detail that stands out is how little relief shorts got from the flush. Shorts barely took the hit, so the green day is not a classic short-squeeze story. 

    It is more like a quick long washout that cleared crowded leverage, then spot buyers stepped in once the forced selling was done for the meme coin.

