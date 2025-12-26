5,000% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Shiba Inu (SHIB), But Meme Coin Price Refuses to Stay Red

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

One of the biggest meme cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu (SHIB), just printed an ugly derivatives twist and then still ended up green, which is not how these sessions usually go when leverage gets "nuked."

Advertisement

On the four-hour heatmap by CoinGlass, the liquidation hit landed almost entirely on longs: about $10,590 in long positions got flushed versus just $213.72 on the short side, and that is how the market got its 5,000% long-vs.-short imbalance headline.

Most of the time, that kind of one-way wipeout reads like late buyers got caught and the market is about to keep pushing them down. This time, the price did not play along.

According to TradingView, Shiba Inu coin was last seen near $0.00000721, up 2.12% on the day, and the intraday price action shows a fast jump, then a choppy hold near the top of the move instead of a slow bleed that keeps farming liquidations.

Advertisement

Imbalance in Shiba Inu price

The detail that stands out is how little relief shorts got from the flush. Shorts barely took the hit, so the green day is not a classic short-squeeze story.

It is more like a quick long washout that cleared crowded leverage, then spot buyers stepped in once the forced selling was done for the meme coin.

Advertisement

If SHIB keeps hanging around the $0.0000072 area and defends it on retests, derivatives traders will approach this imbalance as a reset button moment and start watching for a walk back into the day’s spike zone.

However, should another long-heavy liquidation pulse show up and the price break down through $0.000007, the market will likely treat the green day as a trap and open up a deeper pullback.