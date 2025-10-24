AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Charles Gasparino Questions 15% Monthly XRP Drawdown

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 24/10/2025 - 9:14
    TV personality Charles Gasparino finally calls out the wide sell-off gap between Bitcoin and XRP.
    Advertisement
    Charles Gasparino Questions 15% Monthly XRP Drawdown
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charles Gasparino has questioned XRP’s monthly price decline in relation to Bitcoin (BTC). While XRP plunged 15% over the past month, the value of Bitcoin only dropped 1%.

    Advertisement

    Downward XRP price divergence amplified

    The question raised by Gasparino is likely based on the strong correlation that exists between Bitcoin and XRP. This means that XRP tends to follow the direction of BTC, but with greater intensity.

    Thus, while the 1% BTC dip dragged the broader market lower, XRP dropped harder due to its strong correlation.

    The XRP dependence on BTC is also seen in its failure to hold above the $2.50 support level following recent Bitcoin volatility.

    Notably, both assets surged in early October — BTC above $126,000, and XRP near $3. However, the market soon experienced widespread profit-taking as traders locked in gains, hitting altcoins hardest.

    XRP faced a series of liquidations this month. In one instance, XRP traders saw $8.13 million of their positions wiped out in four hours.

    Besides the broader market volatility, ongoing delays in the approval of spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have dampened enthusiasm. 

    The BTC and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs saw massive inflows, but the lack of a similar regulatory nod for XRP has left the coin vulnerable.

    What's happening in the XRP ecosystem?

    As of press time, XRP is valued at $2.40, up 1.28% over the past 24 hours. However, the daily trading volume declined by 19.7% to $3.35 billion. This suggests that investors are still skeptical about accumulating the asset.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/23/2025 - 14:36
    Max Pain Price for XRP Revealed: 30% for Bears, and Just 10% for Bulls
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Nevertheless, other positive developments currently exist in the XRP ecosystem that could help uplift the price. For instance, XRP has witnessed explosive growth and activity on the CME exchange.

    According to a report from U.Today, CME recorded over 567,000 XRP and Micro XRP futures contracts traded on its derivatives market in five months. This increased demand for XRP on CME positions the coin for a major rally.

    Additionally, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is close to hitting the 100 million transaction milestone. This is a testament to its resilience, which could increase appeal for XRP, eventually leading to higher prices.

    Analyzing the XRP price reveals the coin is at a turning point that may affect its course in the near future. Analysts think the current stagnation could become a strong bullish reversal, paving the way for a possible rally toward $3 in the coming weeks.

    #XRP #Bitcoin #Charles Gasparino
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 9:00
    'Yay Crypto Didn't Die Today': Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Celebrates
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 6:17
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 14.4 Years 
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Aster Unveils Rocket Launch: A Gateway to Early-Stage Crypto Projects and Trading Rewards
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 9:14
    Charles Gasparino Questions 15% Monthly XRP Drawdown
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 9:00
    'Yay Crypto Didn't Die Today': Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Celebrates
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 6:17
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 14.4 Years 
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all