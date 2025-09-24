Chinese Tesla Competitor Buying $1 Billion Worth of BTC, ETH, and BNB

Advertisement

The board of directors of Chinese company Jiuzi Holdings, which specializes in selling battery-operated electronic vehicles, has approved a new cryptocurrency asset investment policy that allows deploying up to $1 billion for conducting cryptocurrency purchases.

This comes after the company appointed blockchain and artificial intelligence expert Doug Buerger as its chief operating officer (COO).

Buerger will be responsible for overseeing the company's digital asset strategy.

Diversified crypto portfolio

Apart from Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, the company will also hold Ethereum (ETH) and BNB.

The board would have to approve the purchase of any additional tokens beyond these two.

Jiuzi says that it will adhere to high custody standards, stressing that it will not engage in self-custody.

Jumping on crypto train

After Tesla, the leading e-car maker in the world, adopted Bitcoin as its treasury reserve asset, some of its minor competitors followed suit.

Daymak, for instance, introduced the first-ever automobile capable of mining cryptocurrencies back in 2021.