AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Dangerous at $108,000, XRP Retail Hysteria Fuels $2.50 Rally, Elon Musk's SpaceX Moves $268 Million BTC

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 21/10/2025 - 11:08
    The Crypto market opens Tuesday with Bitcoin at $108,000 after $40.5 million out from ETFs, Elon Musk's company is shifting $268 million in BTC, XRP is hitting $2.50 on retail hysteria and Binance's CZ is predicting a $30 trillion gold flip call for BTC.
    Advertisement
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Dangerous at $108,000, XRP Retail Hysteria Fuels $2.50 Rally, Elon Musk's SpaceX Moves $268 Million BTC
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Tuesday morning brings nothing but more turbulence to the crypto market. Bitcoin trades at $108,097, dragged down by another round of ETF outflows. Ethereum suffered even heavier losses, with $145.7 million leaving its spot funds.

    At the same time, Elon Musk's SpaceX suddenly transferred $268 million in BTC across two dormant wallets — the first large transfer in three months.

    For XRP, a necessary part of every crypto outlook, a violent reversal was staged as the price jumped from $1.90 to $2.50 after retail sentiment collapsed to a nine-month low — a setup one may call a textbook capitulation. 

    Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao, however, remains a "permabull" and stunned the crypto space with a bold call, declaring that Bitcoin will overtake gold’s $30.1 trillion capitalization. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Dangerous at $108,000, XRP Retail Hysteria Fuels $2.50 Rally, Elon Musk's SpaceX Moves $268 Million BTC
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation Over His Role in New $1 Billion XRP Treasury
    XRP Defies Retail FUD
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Is Back, Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Bears at $110,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ramp Deletes Zero

    Finally, $321.3 million in liquidations once again expose overleverage, and with the Fear & Greed Index stuck at 34, the market is beginning the U.S. session on edge.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin price: Is $108,000 BTC legit, while ETFs bleed?

    Bitcoin begins the day at $108,097, down 2.4% over 24 hours, after another brutal rejection at $110,500. The structure is fragile with support just above $107,000, and $104,000 is the next clear target if selling accelerates. On the upside, only a clean break above $115,400 can reset the chart.

    Article image
    BTC/USD by TradingView

    Unfortunately, pressure is coming from ETFs. Spot Bitcoin products saw $40.5 million in outflows yesterday, bringing total net assets down to $149.7 billion. Earlier in the year, strong inflows carried Bitcoin to its local high near $115,000. Now, consistent outflows indicate that institutions are trimming exposure, a trend that puts confidence at risk in the short term.

    The derivatives market only adds to the weakness. In just the past day alone, $88.9 million in Bitcoin longs were liquidated, part of $321.3 million across the market. Most of the pain came from overleveraged longs that rushed in on the dip. For now, the market keeps rewarding caution and punishing impatience.

    Elon Musk's SpaceX transfers $268 million BTC

    On-chain analysts spotted a big move from SpaceX wallets: 2,495 Bitcoin worth $268 million were transferred into two fresh, inactive addresses — the first major transfer linked to SpaceX in three months.

    The structure echoes July, when SpaceX ran coins through Coinbase Prime in what analysts described as internal treasury optimization. The newest move looks similar, but caution is understandable.

    In a week already defined by ETF redemptions and liquidations, news that a Musk-connected company moved a quarter-billion dollars in Bitcoin cannot help but feed speculation. Until those coins reach trading venues, the event is bookkeeping rather than market supply — but the timing alone heightens tension.

    XRP price goes green, despite retail panic

    XRP had one of the week's biggest reversals. After dropping below $1.90, the token bounced back to $2.50, and it is currently trading between $2.41 and $2.53. The turnaround was not random. Santiment data shows retail sentiment dropping to the lowest point in nine months, which on-chain analysts call classic capitulation.

    The psychology was clear: as weaker holders sold out in fear, stronger hands absorbed supply. The overall feeling was quite negative, but the price did the opposite. This counter-trend is often a sign that XRP has reached a local bottom, and it did once again yesterday.

    Article image
    Source: Santiment

    Technically, XRP is boxed in. Support is between $2.35 and $2.40, and resistance is at $2.76. If it breaks out above the resistance, it could run toward $3.00. If XRP does not manage to hold $1.98, there is a risk of another collapse. What makes this bounce notable is its base: not euphoria, but exhaustion.

    Binance founder calls for Bitcoin to surpass gold

    Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao has reminded crypto fans that this is a long game, and eventually, Bitcoin will probably be more popular than gold. "It might take a while, but it'll happen. Save the tweet," he wrote.

    Right now, Bitcoin's market cap is about $2.2 trillion, which puts it in eighth place in the global ranking. Amazon is worth $2.3 trillion. Silver is close to $3 trillion. Microsoft and Apple are both worth over $3 trillion. Gold is still far ahead of everything with $30.1 trillion.

    For Bitcoin to overtake gold, the market cap would have to grow by more than 1000%, which would put the price at over $1,000,000 per coin. Skeptics call it fantasy, saying it is about regulation and infrastructure.

    Zhao's call did not come in a bull run. It landed while ETFs lost $40.5 million, Ethereum funds lost $145.7 million and the Fear & Greed Index was at 34. The thing is, timing is everything — throw that one-million-dollar target back into the mix while everyone else is looking at red candles.

    Evening outlook

    • Bitcoin: Must defend $107,000-$108,000 to avoid another wave of long liquidations. Resistance remains at $110,500 and $115,400.
    • Ethereum: Spot ETFs lost $145.7 million in one day, cutting assets to $26.8 billion. Meanwhile, Bitmine-linked wallets accumulated 63,095 ETH ($250 million), raising total holdings to $12.56 billion. Support at $3,800, resistance at $4,200.
    • XRP: Contrarian rebound holds between $2.41 and $2.53. Watch $2.76 as breakout level toward $3.00, with $1.98 as downside risk.
    • Market sentiment: Fear & Greed Index prints 34, firmly in "Fear." Liquidations in the past 24 hours reached $321.3 million, including $246.3 million in longs.
    • Altcoins: Solana saw $16.5 million in liquidations, showing that leverage risk remains elevated outside the majors.
    #Bitcoin #Elon Musk #SpaceX #XRP #Binance #Changpeng Zhao #Gold
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 11:36
    Bizarre Shiba Inu 836,955% Metric Surge, What's Behind It?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 10:27
    Elon Musk's SpaceX Makes Enormous Bitcoin Transfer: What's Behind It?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Crypto Market Recovers as Liquidity Returns — Pepeto Announces $700K Giveaway and 221% Staking Rewards
    CLS Mining Launches Next-Generation App, Supporting BTC, SOL, and Multi-Currency Cloud Services for Crypto Mining
    Limitless Prediction Market Closes $10M Seed Round Ahead of LMTS Token Launch
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 11:36
    Bizarre Shiba Inu 836,955% Metric Surge, What's Behind It?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Oct 21, 2025 - 11:08
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Dangerous at $108,000, XRP Retail Hysteria Fuels $2.50 Rally, Elon Musk's SpaceX Moves $268 Million BTC
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 10:27
    Elon Musk's SpaceX Makes Enormous Bitcoin Transfer: What's Behind It?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all