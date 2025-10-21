AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation Over His Role in New $1 Billion XRP Treasury

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 21/10/2025 - 8:23
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz breaks his silence on his role in new $1 billion XRP treasury firm Evernorth, confirming only an advisory part and hinting at limits to future commitments.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation Over His Role in New $1 Billion XRP Treasury
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple’s chief technology specialist, David Schwartz, has broken his silence on speculation around his involvement with Evernorth, a newly launched XRP treasury vehicle that just announced plans to raise over $1 billion through a Nasdaq listing. 

    Advertisement

    The firm, created via a merger with Armada Acquisition Corp II, is designed to operate like Strategy, but for XRP, absorbing supply from the open market and positioning itself as a long-term holder of the cryptocurrency.

    The announcement, of course, created immediate buzz, as it was framed that Schwartz will "join" the project. However, within hours, the current Ripple CTO pushed back, clarifying that while he will advise the venture, he is not signing onto any arrangement that would consume his calendar beyond this year. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation Over His Role in New $1 Billion XRP Treasury
    XRP Defies Retail FUD
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Is Back, Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Bears at $110,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ramp Deletes Zero
    Bitcoin Bull Scaramucci Rejects 'Debasement Trade' Narrative

    This clarification matters because previously Schwartz announced that he would be leaving his current CTO job to take a break from active business and focus more on the family side of life. Still, he is maintaining his connection to Ripple but through a board of directors.

    That is why it was confusing for some XRP enthusiasts to learn that Schwartz will be taking an advisory role in the new entity, but he himself clarified this point. For XRP holders, the nuance matters. Schwartz is lending his expertise, not abandoning his current post.

    Another Ripple executive leaving

    Another Ripple executive, Asheesh Birla, is also stepping down from Ripple’s board in light of a new $1 billion initiative, but to serve as its CEO. According to Birla, the company’s goal is to assemble a treasury war chest and pursue acquisitions in the wider digital-asset space, positioning XRP as the centerpiece of a diversified crypto portfolio strategy.

    The market will be watching whether this structure, half Wall Street finance and half crypto-native conviction, finally gives XRP the kind of dedicated institutional sponsor it has long lacked.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 6:55
    Peter Brandt Hints at Possible Bitcoin Top
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 5:20
    XRP Defies Retail FUD
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CLS Mining Launches Next-Generation App, Supporting BTC, SOL, and Multi-Currency Cloud Services for Crypto Mining
    Limitless Prediction Market Closes $10M Seed Round Ahead of LMTS Token Launch
    Turtle Raises an Additional $5.5M to Expand Its Liquidity Distribution Network
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 8:23
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation Over His Role in New $1 Billion XRP Treasury
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 6:55
    Peter Brandt Hints at Possible Bitcoin Top
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 21, 2025 - 5:20
    XRP Defies Retail FUD
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all