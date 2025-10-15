AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Morning Crypto Report: $1.1 Billion Stolen Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Ripple Offers $200,000 to 'Attack' XRPL, Coinbase Targets India

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 15/10/2025 - 10:37
    This morning's focus on crypto market is Ripple announcing $200,000 "attackathon" to test XRP Ledger security, while major US exchange Coinbase makes bet on India, and $1.1 billion in stolen Bitcoin from LuBian suddenly awaken
    Advertisement
    Morning Crypto Report: $1.1 Billion Stolen Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Ripple Offers $200,000 to 'Attack' XRPL, Coinbase Targets India
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency market opens on Wednesday, Oct. 15, under the shadow of both whale wallets and regulators. A LuBian-linked address has moved 9,757 BTC worth $1.1 billion after three years of complete silence, just as the U.S. government seeks forfeiture of 127,271 BTC worth $14 billion connected to the 2020 LuBian theft. 

    Ripple is putting up $200,000 for white hats to attack its new lending protocol, while Coinbase has announced a direct bet on India’s growing crypto economy via CoinDCX.

    Bitcoin battles $112,000 as $1.1 billion LuBian wallet sparks fresh fears

    The LuBian-linked wallet shift hit the market at the worst possible time – it is still bleeding from last Friday's $19 billion liquidation cascade. The address is linked to the LuBian exchange hack, which was one of the biggest crypto heists ever. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: $1.1 Billion Stolen Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Ripple Offers $200,000 to 'Attack' XRPL, Coinbase Targets India
    BREAKING: Ripple Custody Arrives in Africa
    Insanely Risky 5x XRP ETF Proposed by Volatility Shares
    Jamie Dimon Refuses to Comment on Bitcoin: 'I Get Death Threats'

    Years ago, almost 127,000 BTC – that is $14.4 billion at today's prices – was stolen, and the U.S. government has just announced plans to confiscate the stash. The next day, 9,757 BTC worth $1.1 billion moved after three years of nothing. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Arkham 

    That timing is no coincidence. It seems that either insiders are trying to stop the seizure, or the stolen coins are being moved around to see how much surveillance the system can handle. 

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $112,703, after swinging between $113,239 and $112,540 today. There is a lot of activity in the $111,800-$112,000 range. Every test of $114,000 has been rejected instantly, showing that sellers still have the short-term upper hand. Drop below $111,000, and it is on to $109,500. Bulls cannot breathe easy until $114,500 is flipped or $116,000 is closed out.

    With $124 million of new BTC longs in the last 24 hours, traders know another wave of whale transfers could break the floor below $110,000.

    Ripple to give away $200,000 on XRPL "Attackathon"

    Ripple has lined up a live-fire test for the XRP Ledger's upcoming lending protocol, putting $200,000 on the table in a joint "attackathon" with security firm Immunefi. The program runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 29, with the full bounty unlocked if a single critical flaw shows up. 

    If the system holds up, the participants will split a fallback pool of $30,000.

    This is one of the most ambitious updates to XRPL, as it is a fixed-term, uncollateralized loan that is settled directly on the chain, skipping the usual wrapping and smart contract layers. Instead, credit checks are kept off-chain, while repayment and liquidation logic is kept on the ledger. 

    XRP,  in the meantime, attempts a recovery near $2.50 after sliding 12% this week, with $2.30 as the support level and $2.90 as the ceiling going into ETF decision week.

    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    The attackathon kicks off with two weeks of training for researchers, then moves on to trying to break vault solvency, liquidation triggers and admin functions. 

    Coinbase wants Indian crypto market with CoinDCX investment

    Coinbase entered the Indian market with a new investment in CoinDCX, the country's top crypto exchange. The major U.S. exchange decision to move into Asia and the Middle East signals a bigger focus on these regions, where more than 100 million people already use cryptocurrency.

    For CoinDCX, the deal gives them U.S. branding power and direct access to Coinbase's liquidity pools, which will boost their position after years of building retail scale and navigating India's shifting regulatory map.

    On the equity side, COIN stock finished Tuesday at $341, which was a bit lower than the early-month highs of around $390. The price is a bit fragile right now, and it is holding at $350. There is a chance it could drop to $325 if it breaks that level. Bulls need to bounce back quickly into the $360-$370 range to keep the chart balanced.

    Evening outlook

    Heading into the evening, the cryptocurrency market remains fragile as liquidation data and tariff headlines set the stage for another volatile week.

    • Ethereum: Holding $4,166, but weak under $4,200. Needs to reclaim $4,280-$4,300 to confirm upside with support at $3,900.
    • Solana: Trading $206, base forming at $200-$201. Resistance at $210-$215, risk back to $185 if BTC weakens.
    • Bitcoin: Watch $111,800-$112,000 as key floor; $114,500 intraday and $116,000 daily close as upside gates.
    • Macro risk: U.S.-China tariffs remain a wildcard, while CPI data later this week is the dominant risk trigger.
    #Bitcoin #Ripple News #XRP #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 10:20
    XRP Ledger Transactions Going to 0?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 9:21
    993,058 Solana Stun Coinbase, Is Forward Industries Selling SOL?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LX, the world's first platform for the deep integration of crypto and real-world finance, is about to launch, ushering in a new era of multi-chain transactions.
    On-Chain Cultural Assets: Decoding City Protocol’s IP Capital Market
    Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Global Crypto Leaders Gather for the 15th Anniversary Forum Featuring Akon’s Exclusive Performance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Oct 15, 2025 - 10:37
    Morning Crypto Report: $1.1 Billion Stolen Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Ripple Offers $200,000 to 'Attack' XRPL, Coinbase Targets India
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 10:20
    XRP Ledger Transactions Going to 0?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 9:21
    993,058 Solana Stun Coinbase, Is Forward Industries Selling SOL?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all