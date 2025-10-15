Strange $173,641,944 XRP Transfer Lands in Ripple Wallet

A transfer of 70 million XRP, valued at $173.6 million, moved into a Ripple-controlled subwallet in what appears to be part of the company’s routing system tied to On-Demand Liquidity operations, as revealed by "XRPwallets." The shift came while XRP traded near $2.52 after dipping under $2 earlier this week.

The size of the transfer stands out. At current pricing, $173 million represents more than 2% of daily global XRP turnover, and even a fraction reaching open markets could pressure the price.

Some view the move as a signal of upcoming ODL expansion, potentially linked to Ripple’s RLUSD rollout with institutional partners. Others warn that large wallet activity keeps sentiment fragile, with traders wary of sudden supply shocks, especially ahead of ETF decisions expected later this month.

XRP market reaction

Data from Binance showed the token remaining close to $2.50 with no spike in liquidation or trading volume, indicating the funds are not being pushed directly to exchanges.

Traders point out that Ripple has used such transfers before major settlement activity, raising speculation that cross-border corridors in Asia and Latin America may be preparing for larger flows.

XRP/USD by TradingView

Analysts set $2.45 as immediate support, while $2.60 remains the level bulls need to reclaim for upside continuation.

The XRP price remains pinned near $2.50, but with nine-figure sums moving through Ripple accounts, attention will remain on wallet flows as a possible driver of the next breakout or breakdown.