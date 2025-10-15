AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Strange $173,641,944 XRP Transfer Lands in Ripple Wallet

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 15/10/2025 - 8:44
    $173,641,944 XRP lands in Ripple wallet amid XRP price struggle around $2.50 per token
    Advertisement
    Strange $173,641,944 XRP Transfer Lands in Ripple Wallet
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A transfer of 70 million XRP, valued at $173.6 million, moved into a Ripple-controlled subwallet in what appears to be part of the company’s routing system tied to On-Demand Liquidity operations, as revealed by "XRPwallets." The shift came while XRP traded near $2.52 after dipping under $2 earlier this week.

    Advertisement

    The size of the transfer stands out. At current pricing, $173 million represents more than 2% of daily global XRP turnover, and even a fraction reaching open markets could pressure the price. 

    Some view the move as a signal of upcoming ODL expansion, potentially linked to Ripple’s RLUSD rollout with institutional partners. Others warn that large wallet activity keeps sentiment fragile, with traders wary of sudden supply shocks, especially ahead of ETF decisions expected later this month.

    Advertisement

    XRP market reaction

    Data from Binance showed the token remaining close to $2.50 with no spike in liquidation or trading volume, indicating the funds are not being pushed directly to exchanges. 

    Traders point out that Ripple has used such transfers before major settlement activity, raising speculation that cross-border corridors in Asia and Latin America may be preparing for larger flows.

    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    Analysts set $2.45 as immediate support, while $2.60 remains the level bulls need to reclaim for upside continuation.

    The XRP price remains pinned near $2.50, but with nine-figure sums moving through Ripple accounts, attention will remain on wallet flows as a possible driver of the next breakout or breakdown.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 8:06
    Shiba Inu to Add Zero in 3 Days?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    NewsBreaking
    Oct 15, 2025 - 7:27
    BREAKING: Ripple Custody Arrives in Africa
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LX, the world's first platform for the deep integration of crypto and real-world finance, is about to launch, ushering in a new era of multi-chain transactions.
    On-Chain Cultural Assets: Decoding City Protocol’s IP Capital Market
    Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Global Crypto Leaders Gather for the 15th Anniversary Forum Featuring Akon’s Exclusive Performance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 8:44
    Strange $173,641,944 XRP Transfer Lands in Ripple Wallet
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 8:06
    Shiba Inu to Add Zero in 3 Days?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Oct 15, 2025 - 7:27
    BREAKING: Ripple Custody Arrives in Africa
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all