Jamie Dimon Refuses to Comment on Bitcoin: 'I Get Death Threats'

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who is widely known as one of the loudest Bitcoin naysayers, has stated that he will no longer comment on the largest cryptocurrency. He has complained about getting "death threats" after making headline-grabbing comments.

Long history of anti-Bitcoin comments

Back in 2017, the JPMorgan boss famously stated that he would fire anyone who would dare to trade Bitcoin. In 2021, he described the cryptocurrency as "worthless."

Throughout the years, his stance has hardly softened. Last year, for instance, he described the leading cryptocurrency as a "Ponzi scheme."

Blockchain, not Bitcoin

The head of the world's most powerful bank remains rather bullish on blockchain, the technology that underpins Bitcoin.

The 69-year-old CEO believes that the technology is going to replace certain inefficient legacy systems, but he is also convinced that this is not the only solution.

Dimon has also noted that decentralized permissionless blockchains are rather difficult to use since different parties have to be on the same page when it comes to different rules.

JPMorgan previously developed Quorum, which is a permissioned Ethereum fork that was specifically designed to be used by banking institutions. Quorum was then sold to Ethereum developer Consensys back in August 2020.

In 2019, the banking behemoth also announced its "JPM Coin" project, which was supposed to settle institutional payments. In late 2020, it then set up a separate blockchain unit called "Onyx."