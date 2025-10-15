AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Jamie Dimon Refuses to Comment on Bitcoin: 'I Get Death Threats'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 15/10/2025 - 5:36
    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has refrained from making more anti-Bitcoin comments, complaining about death threats
    Advertisement
    Jamie Dimon Refuses to Comment on Bitcoin: 'I Get Death Threats'
    Cover image via commons.wikimedia.org
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who is widely known as one of the loudest Bitcoin naysayers, has stated that he will no longer comment on the largest cryptocurrency. He has complained about getting "death threats" after making headline-grabbing comments. 

    Long history of anti-Bitcoin comments

    Back in 2017, the JPMorgan boss famously stated that he would fire anyone who would dare to trade Bitcoin. In 2021, he described the cryptocurrency as "worthless."

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/11/2025 - 14:50
    JPMorgan Issues Major Bitcoin Treasury Firm Warning
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Jamie Dimon Refuses to Comment on Bitcoin: 'I Get Death Threats'
    XRP Forms Death Cross vs. Bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 13%, Shiba Inu Erases Zero — Crypto News Digest
    Shibarium and Ethereum Connected Again
    Bitcoin (BTC) Secures Biggest Fakeout of Q4, 2025: Will It Destroy $100,000?

    Throughout the years, his stance has hardly softened. Last year, for instance, he described the leading cryptocurrency as a "Ponzi scheme." 

    Advertisement

    Blockchain, not Bitcoin 

    The head of the world's most powerful bank remains rather bullish on blockchain, the technology that underpins Bitcoin. 

    The 69-year-old CEO believes that the technology is going to replace certain inefficient legacy systems, but he is also convinced that this is not the only solution. 

    Dimon has also noted that decentralized permissionless blockchains are rather difficult to use since different parties have to be on the same page when it comes to different rules. 

    JPMorgan previously developed Quorum, which is a permissioned Ethereum fork that was specifically designed to be used by banking institutions. Quorum was then sold to Ethereum developer Consensys back in August 2020.

    In 2019, the banking behemoth also announced its "JPM Coin" project, which was supposed to settle institutional payments. In late 2020, it then set up a separate blockchain unit called "Onyx."

    In 2025, the banking behemoth is making a foray into the stablecoin sector. In June, as reported by U.Today, it filed a trademark for the stablecoin-like "JPMD" token. 

    #Bitcoin News #Jamie Dimon
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 15, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin's (BTC) Catastrophic Move, Ethereum (ETH) to Nosedive to $3,000? Can XRP Reach $3 Again in 2025?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 23:51
    Coinbase Delists Major Cryptocurrency: Details
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    On-Chain Cultural Assets: Decoding City Protocol’s IP Capital Market
    Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Global Crypto Leaders Gather for the 15th Anniversary Forum Featuring Akon’s Exclusive Performance
    Tria raises $12M to be the leading self-custodial neobank and payments infrastructure for humans and AI.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 5:36
    Jamie Dimon Refuses to Comment on Bitcoin: 'I Get Death Threats'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 15, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin's (BTC) Catastrophic Move, Ethereum (ETH) to Nosedive to $3,000? Can XRP Reach $3 Again in 2025?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 14, 2025 - 23:51
    Coinbase Delists Major Cryptocurrency: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all